Ozark Final Part Plot Revealed: Marty Killed And Much More

Marty Byrde has spent three and a half seasons evading death on ‘Ozark’. But regarding his survival in the final part of the fourth season, his chances of another triumph are bleak. Is Marty really gonna die?

‘Ozark’ fans have a lot to look forward to. In January 2022, Netflix released the first half of the final and fourth season, leaving the fans craving for more. The fourth season took two years to release, and the fans’ anticipation was super-high. The seven episodes were released on January 21, 2022, and it turned out to be worth all the wait and hype! The Byrde family find themselves deeper into the web of the cartels but what about Marty? How does ‘Ozark’ conclude for Marty Byrde? The remaining seven episodes of the season will release in April 2022 and Marty’s fate will be decided then!

Highlights —

‘Ozark’ final part ending

‘Ozark’ finale plot

The plot of the ‘Ozark’ began with Marty and Wendy Byrde getting stuck among the Mexican cartels and trying to free themselves. Things go haywire when financial advisor Marty fails in making a money-laundering operation a success. In order to make amends, he promises to help the cartel set up a bigger and better laundering operation in Missouri, where he moved with his family.

Marty Byrde has spent three and a half seasons evading death on ‘Ozark

The series began with Marty and Wendy trying to rid themselves of the association with the Mexican cartels. Things spiralled out of their control and by the fourth season, their goal is to get the drug lord Omar Navarro US citizenship.

‘Ozark’ final part ending

Marty Byrde is one of the most complex and dynamic characters currently on television. He has successfully averted a certain death multiple times in the series. But he might not be as lucky as the series meets its finale in April. Marty has successfully schemed his way out of death many times while also safeguarding his family in the process. Part one of the fourth season exhibits how Omar’s nephew Javi has kept Marty entangled in his cartel business.

So, even if Omar is out of the picture, Javi is still there to threaten Marty’s freedom. Through a stroke of luck, if Javi dies in part 2 of season 4, it’s still not certain whether Marty will be able to gain his freedom. It has been firmly established that there will be another Omar after him and the chain never ends.

MORE FROM DKODING: Ozark Season 4 Trailer Grows More Intense And Is Scaring Fans

‘Ozark’ finale plot

Everything we have been told in the series so far indicates that the only way Marty wins his freedom is through death. It’s sad but everything points towards this tragic conclusion to Marty’s arc. Most likely, he will sacrifice his own life to save his family.

Also, Marty is shown as the only family member who wants to be completely free of this criminal web. His wife, son and daughter all have entered the world, especially Wendy, who has turned into a dirty politician who knows how to get what she wants. His son began a money-laundering business of his own, while his daughter left college to indulge in the family business. Marty, on the other hand, has no interest in the line of work and has even contemplated suicide in the first season.

Part 1 of the final season also foreshadowed that Byrdes might get into a car crash. But after showing Marty evading death so many times, it seems very unlikely that it will be the way he will die. It should be something dramatic, and loud!

The final part of the fourth and final season of ‘Ozark’ will begin streaming on Netflix on April 29, 2022. While DKODING hopes that Marty will emerge alive from the mayhem that is awaited towards the end, the chances are bleak! Come April, we will know for sure.

Tell us in the comments what are your thoughts on Marty’s arc on ‘Ozark’ so far? Also, tell us about your predictions on how the series will end. Stay updated with DKODING on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.