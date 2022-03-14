Outer Banks Season 3: Latest Release Date and Cast Update and Plot Expectations

In April 2020, the mystery and drama series ‘Outer Banks‘ premiered on the online streaming service Netflix. When it first aired, the series got regarded as average, but viewers became enamoured with it, and the series gained even more traction with season 2. As a result, fans of the show are eagerly anticipating the third season. Fans, don’t worry! DKODING has you covered in every way.

What is ‘Outer Banks’ about?

‘Outer Banks’ is a blend of genres action-adventure, mystery, teen drama streaming web series developed by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke for Netflix.

Release date and all the other latest updates about Season 3 of the Netflix original series ‘Outer Banks

In a coastal town at the outer banks of the state of North Carolina, a teenager teams up with three of his best friends in search of a legendary chest that is somehow related to his father getting vanished. They overcome obstacles such as love, fighting, friendship, and money on their way.

What can we expect from ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

So far in the series, we saw Sarah and John B executing their quest to find the treasure and meeting all the other Pogues again in Charlotte. The gang succeeded in ducking Rafe, Ward, and Carla.

In the previous season, the Pogues misplaced the gold cross they had just delivered to the Camerons during an over-the-top run-in on the cargo ship. They saved their lives by jumping from the ship and getting adrift to a deserted island in the middle of nowhere.

The previous season explored the connection between Carla and John B’s father, who was earlier assumed to have passed away, but the twist is that he is alive. He had made a deal with Carla that he would help her find the Shroud of Turin in exchange for Carla helping John B and his best friends. We can obviously expect the quest to continue in season 3. Fans are confused about whether John B will ever reunite with his father or not.

Showrunner Josh Pate talked to Entertainment Weekly about the third season and revealed that the new season would focus more on John B and his father’s relationship. He went on to claim. Eventually, they will meet up, and John B’s perception of his ideal dead dad will get replaced with the reality of his alive dad.

The series’ writer Shannon Burke stated that the theme of John B and his father’s relationship is going to be vital and might even be the spine of the third season of ‘Outer Banks’.

It seems like viewers are in for a special season with an even special moment in it. During an interview with EW, Josh Pate kind of confirmed that John B’s bond with his father will be the core plot point in the story of season 3.

The actor who plays the role of John B, Chase Stokes, explained the revelation of how John B’s father is alive and how he is also excited to see what that revelation means to John B.

He told TV Line that he hopes to continue to tell the tale for a couple more instalments of the series. He stated that it was not like John B’s father was gone due to natural reasons. Instead, it was his own choice to leave his son. It will be astounding when the kid would confront the father who left him and put his son in this situation.

When will Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ air?

Pogues! The third season of the Netflix original series ‘Outer Banks’ was confirmed back in December 2021 by the OTT giant itself.

This just in from Poguelandia…



Outer Banks will be back for a third season! pic.twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1 — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021

However, the question remains when will season 3 drop? It’s just a waiting game to see when the third season airs and blesses on our screens.

