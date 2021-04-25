Outer Banks Season 2: Here’s The Release Date Information And More

After just 10 episodes of treasure hunting and a surprising cliffhanger, will fans finally get ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2?

‘Outer Banks’ was a teen drama like no other, since it blended elements of action, mystery, and adventure together. It was a coming-of-age story, unlike anything Netflix subscribers had seen before and become popular shortly after its release.

What is the premise of ‘Outer Banks’?

When will ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 release?

Which cast members will return for the new season?

Created by Josh and Jonas Pate along with Shannon Burke, ‘Outer Banks’ premiered in April last year. Just three months later, the showrunners made an announcement surrounding the release of ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2!

Given the show’s unexpected popularity, fans were certain the future of ‘Outer Banks’ was in good hands. It is an experience on its own and provides fans with a much-needed escape, a feeling of being on an island vacation! But here’s the unanswered question: when will season 2 release?

Keep reading to find out about the cast and crew that will return in the new season, and if there’s a trailer to watch out for!

What is the premise of ‘Outer Banks’?

The series follows the “Pogues”, a group of teenagers living at The Cut, in the Outer Banks of North California. They’re determined to discover the missing father of their group leader, John. Along the way, they’re acquainted with a legendary treasure that has some connection with John’s father.

Throughout the first season, we see the teens seeking the treasure with the help of a treasure map. It is said to consist of $400 million worth of gold, which has been hidden in a sunken merchant skip. The action-adventure series has often reminded fans of ‘Treasure Island’ although it was rooted in its teen drama trope.

By the end of the season, we see the relationships between characters have become strained. One character steals the treasure, another is framed for murder, all while overcoming obstacles such as drugs, love, money, and friendship.

When will ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 release?

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2, along with hundreds of films and television productions, was delayed indefinitely during the pandemic. Fortunately, the new season completed its production in January last month, and had begun filming in September!

Latest bytes of official information on ‘Outer Banks’ season 2

The series heavily relies on outdoor filming, so perhaps it was easier for the cast and crew to get together. Whether a third season is being filmed as well is unknown, but we wouldn’t expect the second to air before mid-2021. There hasn’t been a teaser trailer for the series yet, but we should expect that to change soon!

Josh Pate previously announced that a large portion of the second season would focus on the characters John B. and Sarah. They’re expected to be seen cruising around Nassau, searching for the lost treasure. The series will be filming in the Bahamas for a few months but will eventually return to the Californian Outer Banks.

Which cast members will return for the new season?

Simply, everyone who was alive at the end of the first season and has unfinished business, are sure to return. The second season will heavily focus on John B. and Sarah, so actors Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline will be reprising their roles.

Other characters from the Pogues who are expected to return include J.J. (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and Kiara (Madison Bailey). The series would be incomplete without Sarah’s cruel father, Ward (Charles Esten) and her brother, Rafe (Drew Starkey). Rose (Caroline Arapoglou) and Topper (Austin North) will surely be back as well!

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 has a new cast member, actor Elizabeth Mitchell who is popular for her portrayal of Juliet on ‘Lost’. She will play “Limbrey, a long-time Charleston native; a compelling woman with a level of toxicity and menace underneath her seemingly courteous ways”. We’re sure the series will add several other characters who will take the story forward since the season will be filmed in multiple locations.

Should the series be renewed for a third season, ‘Outer Banks’ will have the opportunity to explore the lost treasure angle even more. We just hope justice is served in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2, and that there’s plenty more drama and adventure awaiting us!

