Billy Boyd, who plays Pippin, shares a funny story about celebrating his birthday with Orlando Bloom while filming ‘The Lord of the Rings’. Keep reading to find out.

Beginning with 2001’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’, the actor starred in Peter Jackson’s epic three-part adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s fantasy classic. Boyd portrayed Peregrin “Pippin” Took, a young hobbit, opposite Dominic Monaghan, who played Merry Brandybuck, his cousin and best friend.

Frodo’s (Elijah Wood) attempt to destroy the One Ring by tossing it into Mordor’s Mount Doom has Boyd’s little hobbit caught up in it. Pippin joins a fellowship of hobbits, men, elves, and dwarves to fight orcs, aid the Ents, and stand with the Minas Tirith guards before returning to the Shire once Frodo’s quest is completed. With ‘The Lord of the Rings’ reunion recently having taken place in December to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first film, they continue to offer behind-the-scenes details from the fantasy epic’s creation.

Orlando Bloom drank heavily while filming The Lord of the Rings

Boyd, who was interviewed for WIRED alongside co-star Monaghan, revealed that he was just 31 when filming began, before recounting a hilarious interaction with ‘Legolas’ actor Orlando Bloom. Boyd claims he celebrated his birthday on the day he travelled to New Zealand, and that he and Bloom, who was travelling with him, had a bottle of champagne as they left London. When they reunited in Los Angeles, the time difference meant it was still his birthday when they arrived, so they burst another cork.

“I turned 31 on the flight going over in New Zealand. I was flying with Orlando Bloom. It was my birthday, and we drank a bottle of champagne in London. And when we got to LA, because of the time difference, it was my birthday again. And we drank another bottle of champagne”.

Boyd isn’t the first ‘The Lord of the Rings’ actor to reminisce over the series; Wood recently recalled making his Frodo audition tape. In a recent interview with GQ, Wood said that he enlisted the services of a vocal coach and pals to film the three scenes required for his audition tape before sending it to Jackson. Wood also said that one of the orc masks was designed as a dig at the recently convicted rapist and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, following Jackson’s own tumultuous relationship with him.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ principal photography lasted a full year between 1999 and 2000, with pick-up filming taking place between 2001 and 2003. With such a large production, there are several anecdotes of on-set mishaps and friendships built between the stars throughout the production.

Like the fellowship in the film, it is apparent from Boyd’s narrative of his celebration with Bloom that the cast shares a close friendship that persists even 20 years after the film’s premiere.