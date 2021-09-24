‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu: Release Date Update

Hulu’s most critically successful show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has gifted its fans with the best present as it signs its lease for season 2.

As content has become king, one of its most loyal kingdoms is podcasts, specifically true crime. These sensationalist podcasts are at the core of Hulu‘s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ which has achieved something remarkable with this genre. According to its 100% Rotten Tomatoes ratings, currently, it is Hulu’s most critically acclaimed show. Therefore, it was inevitable that ‘Only Murders in the Building’ would witness a Season 2 release as well.

PREMISE OF ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is the brainchild of comedian Steve Martin and the multi-talented John Hoffman. The duo blended together two very essential media products of the 21st century, true crime murder mysteries and comedy, to create a vibrant show.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is centred around three building-mates, a former actor who starred in a detective drama (Steve Martin), a faltering Broadway director (Martin Short) and a young woman who is revamping her aunt’s apartment (Selena Gomez.) The three neighbours get inspired to start a true-crime podcast after a gruesome murder occurs in their building.

Has anyone else been watching Only Murders in the Building on Disney+? It’s been a surprise hit for me. Fun and fanciful with a charming cast who make me want to check in with them on the regular for more sleuthing and snooping around the show’s madcap mysteries. 🧐🏙 pic.twitter.com/dx1jDsV5Oj — Adele Ankers (@AdeleAnkers) September 13, 2021

The show’s strength lies in balancing the ghastliness of the murder and its mystery with comedic relief. It is full of paradoxes and, even mid-way through its first season, has not ceased to be dynamic. ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a 10-part series. While the show is dealing with death and blood, it also has laughter and satire. The final result is weirdly comforting, making it the perfect autumn watch.

‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ CAST

One needs to be living under the rock to not know that Selena Gomez is appearing for her first television role ever since ‘Wizards of Waverly Place‘. She is playing the charming Mabel who adds exuberance to the otherwise aged company of Charles, the actor and Oliver, the director played by Steve Martin and Martin Short, respectively. As you proceed through the show, you realize how brilliantly well the trio is balanced in terms of their age and roles. The characters start feeling like your friends.

The trio also shares an impeccable dynamic that has been the talk of Twitter ever since the show came out. They are so well charted out that Buzzfeed could make a personality quiz for you to guess which character from ‘Only Murders in the Building’ you are. For a show that requires such delicate balancing of satire and seriousness, mystery and comedy, the choice of sensible and effective casting was crucial, which ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has nailed.

‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’: ALL ABOUT SEASON 2

‘Only Murders in the Building’ has welcomed an overwhelmingly positive response from the audiences as well as the critics. This compelled the show’s creators to renew ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 2, mid-way through its first season. According to the show’s co-creator John Hoffman, the cast and crew cannot wait to continue the “wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy“.

‘Only Murders In The Building’ co-creator John Hoffman confirms that at the end of episode four there is a teaser for the plot of the next season. Note: The show has yet to be green lighted for a second season. #OnlyMurders pic.twitter.com/HClpgTurVe — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) September 9, 2021

The question now remains, what release date can we expect for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2? Season 1 was conceptualized in January 2020 and wrapped up filming after a four-month period in April 2021. The show finally aired on August 31, 2021. Given that Season 2’s pre-production will take a few weeks to take off and the filming and post-production another six to nine months, it seems unlikely that ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will release its Season 2 anytime before the second half of 2022.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ON ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’

Where can one watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

US viewers can stream the show on Hulu.

How many episodes and how long are the episodes in ‘Only Murders in the Building’?

The series has 10 episodes of about half an hour.

Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ based on a true story?

No. The show is a satire on true crime podcasts.

When will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 release?

According to the season 1 production review, season 2 is estimated to release in the second half of 2022.