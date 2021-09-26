One death scene that still remains to be counted on ‘Breaking Bad’

‘Breaking Bad’ boasts of the most imaginative deaths, as well as some of the most heartbreaking ones, from going out in a blaze of glory to becoming ill from that pesky ricin. Here’s a list of every major death and survival in AMC’s ‘Breaking Bad’.

It’s been over five years since Vince Gilligan and his team finished up Walter White’s saga. Despite the fact that notable shows have come and gone in the interim, none have surpassed ‘Breaking Bad’s’ bleak yet particularly beautiful finale. The plot is a gritty, visceral noir set against the dusty backdrop of the American southwest, and it has no true heroes to cheer for, which may be part of what makes it so compelling. Furthermore, the show appears to have more dramatic death scenes than a George R. R. Martin novel. Here’s a rundown of every key character death and survival from ‘Breaking Bad‘.

REST IN PEACE

WALTER WHITE

Though Walter received exactly what he deserved, and his death was likely more merited than anybody else’s, it was impossible not to feel something when he passed away after causing so much misery, heartache, and tragedy in two short years. Heisenberg’s death was neatly tied up, as he fell to the floor while stroking a piece of equipment in Jack’s meth lab, just like Golem with his ring, but many fans still hope he could have lived.

The outrage over Walt’s death stemmed primarily from him partially redeeming himself by saving Jesse from the Nazis, but at the end of the day, Walt was the main reason he was there in the first place.

UNCLE JACK AND THE NAZIS

Thanks to Walt’s mechanical expertise and a car alarm keychain, the Nazis were blasted with gunfire. Walt had the pleasure of shooting Jack just as he was trying to haggle with him about where the balance of the money was, and Jack actually survived the worst of the shooting. When we consider that Jack did the same thing to Hank, Walt shooting him in the face in the middle of his sentence was poetic justice.

TODD

Creepy Todd received exactly what he deserved, thanks to Jesse. Let’s take a moment to remember Todd shooting the kid on the bike who killed Andrea. He was courteous, but he was not a kind person. With that in mind, the sight of Jesse taking Todd down is a little sweeter.

One death scene that still remains to be counted on ‘Breaking Bad’

LYDIA

Lydia knew exactly what was coming to her because she had killed off so many characters in season 5. And, despite the fact that they were all criminals, killing them was nearly superfluous and the easy option.

So when she drank the ricin-laced tea in the coffee shop, fans cheered, even though it didn’t make sense how Walter got the ricin in the sugar packet. But the fact remains that Lydia was a mother, albeit a supposedly single one, who seemed genuinely concerned about her daughter’s fate in the case of her death.

SURVIVORS AND LOOSE ENDS

SKYLER

Skyler is residing in an unknown place a year after Walter’s secret is revealed, where she encounters her husband for the last time. They have a courteous conversation about the past, and Walter finally admits that everything he did was to gratify his ego.

Skyler appreciates this confession because it is the first genuine thing he has done for his wife in a long time. Walter then disappears after handing them the coordinates for the authorities to recover Hank’s and Steve’s bodies. Skyler is left alone with her thoughts, and perhaps some tranquillity.

JESSE

With their foes defeated, the two protagonists have little to say to each other, until Walter urges Jesse to kill him, but the latter refuses, asking his mentor/victimizer to take the leap if he so desires.

Jesse then exits the facility and drives away in Todd’s car. The scene in question is visceral, to say the least because it is Jesse’s first taste of actual independence since the first episode.

SAUL

Walter, who menacingly warns his lawyer that “we’re done when I say we’re done”, stymies Saul’s departure strategy. However, as the truth about Heisenberg is revealed, Saul quickly initiates his escape plan.

He digs into his rainy-day savings and contacts the disappearer, Ed. Surprisingly, Saul contacts Walter one final time, declining the latter’s promise to “seek revenge” before fleeing to the safety of Omaha, Nebraska. Even though his life has been flipped upside down, Saul is one of the few survivors who has received some closure.

MARIE

Marie is upset to learn about Walter’s alter identity, but not quite as much when she learns that her husband was murdered while in the company of her brother-in-law. She naturally feels Walter is to blame, and as a result, she removes herself from Skyler.

When Walt is spotted in Albuquerque, she calls her sister and offers a temporary reconciliation for old times’ sake. Unfortunately, Marie appears to have lost her love for purple, as she wears a plain black and white gown in her final scene.

And with that, the story comes to an end. Was it the best possible conclusion to the series? Let us know in the comments down below.