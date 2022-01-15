Noah Schnapp Bidding Goodbye To Stranger Things After Ivy League College Acceptance

An ongoing hit Netflix show and now an Ivy League College Acceptance, ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp seems to have hit the jackpot! Noah Schnapp is happy with Ivy League College selection, but does it mark the end of his ‘Stranger Things’ journey? Let’s find out.

Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 official trailer

Video Credits: Stranger Things

Best known for his role as Will Byers on Netflix’s ’80s-based supernatural series ‘Stranger Things’, Noah Schnapp made his acting debut in 2015 with Steven Spielberg’s historical drama ‘Bridge of Spies’. Seven years later, the actor is all set to join college!

Watch the Noah Schnapp Ivy League College Acceptance video

This video of Noah Schnapp learning he got accepted to college is the purest thing in the world. Congrats Noah!! 👏 pic.twitter.com/uJRZGueizw — Netflix (@netflix) December 17, 2021

Noah Schnapp accepted to the University of Pennsylvania’s batch of 2026

When ‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp posted the footage of his Ivy League College acceptance, the video captioned “#UPENN2026 BABY” received more than 8.5 million views in just 4 hours! That is how excited the 17-year-old actor’s fans were. Imagine the rush of pride and joy that overwhelmed the family.

Noah Schnapp accepted to the University of Pennsylvania

Noah Schnapp’s Ivy League College Acceptance video on Tiktok showed the actor looking completely stunned as he opened and read the email breaking the news. In fact, Schnapp is one of the meritorious 8.07% of applicants who are granted admission into the prestigious Ivy League institute.

Although the actor is yet to confirm the subject he plans to major in, conclusions can be drawn from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania sweatshirt he was wearing. Needless to mention, Wharton is one of the most competitive business schools in the world, demanding a 1500 on the 1600 SAT scale.

How well does Chloe Schnapp know twin brother Noah? Watch to find out!

Video Credits: Noah Schnapp

Moment of pride for the Schnapp family

With his parents Mitchell and Karine and twin sister Chloe huddled around him by the computer, Noah Schnapp broke the internet with the most heartwarming candid reaction. The whole Schnapp family broke into a happy dance, celebrating Noah’s acceptance into the University of Pennsylvania. While the whole family was hugging Noah, his father sneaked a quick peek into the email confirming his son’s happy news. At one point, Noah’s baseball cap even came flying off his head.

Video Credits: Celebrity Fanpage HKI

Chloe shared on Instagram Story a throwback picture of a young Noah on his hoverboard, captioning it “This kid is off to UPenn!!!”.

Demanding an ‘everyday’ visit, she added, “I could not be more proud of you, but please don’t leave me. I can’t wait to watch you do big things in life. Seriously though, how am I gonna live without you 24/7 in my room”. Thankfully, Noah will just be 359 miles away from his sister dearest, which is merely a 1.5-hour long flight.

Video Credits: Stranger Things Vip

Meet the Founder and Chief Snacking Officer of TBH- Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp bids farewell to ‘Stranger Things’

Undoubtedly, ‘Stranger Things’ by the Duffer Brothers is one of Netflix’s greatest original shows. No wonder, fans have waited nearly three years for season 4 of this highly anticipated sci-fi series to release.

The cast finished filming season 4 in fall 2021, however, an official release date for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is yet to be announced by Netflix. According to sources, it is definitively green lit for a 2022 release. But the question is, will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 be the last instalment for Noah Schnapp?

Video Credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ranking 5th on the list of best Ivy League schools and 8th among the top national universities, cruising through the University of Pennsylvania is no cakewalk. It is difficult to gauge how the 17-year-old actor is planning to manage both ‘Stranger Things’ and his studies.

But the actor is already famous for dreaming big. At such a young age, Gen-Z thought leader Noah Schnapp is the Founder & Chief Snacking Officer of his sustainability-focused snacking brand, To Be Honest (TBH). The Wharton School could be his new stepping-stone, but ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5? Better to keep our fingers crossed! What do you think? Will Noah Schnapp choose ‘Stranger Things’ or a bright future in business school? Tell us in the comments below!