Let’s find if Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ stole the plotline of HBO’s drama ‘White Lotus’.

While some fans feel ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ on Hulu has too soon become a copy of ‘White Lotus’, others find it as a perfect alternative to HBO‘s drama.

Did the creators of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ copy ‘The White Lotus’?

The HBO and Hulu shows differ in terms of overall theme

Should you watch ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ after ‘The White Lotus’?

DID THE CREATORS OF ‘NINE PERFECT STRANGERS’ COPY ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’?

The obvious suspicion arises as both ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ and ‘The White Lotus’ share similar setups. The ensemble cast of both Hulu and HBO drama come with lots of secrets and luxury. The resort which becomes their getaway, an escape from reality actually lands them in trouble. The fans of ‘White Lotus’ may feel that ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ has stolen everything from their favourite show, but the truth lies somewhere in between.

Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is the perfect substitute to HBO’s hit show ‘The White Lotus’

Even though ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Tranquillum House brings them to the resort, they are posed with numerous challenges. On the other hand, ‘The White Lotus’ was a cool vacation spot for the show’s characters. They don’t go there to escape from the hustles of work. In fact, the characters lack self-awareness in comparison with most of the ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ cast.

The nature of suspense also varies in both the shows and doesn’t connect with one another. Both the dramas spend a considerable amount of time creating something explosive. While the ‘White Lotus’ fans are aware of exactly what it is, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ fans scratched their heads solving the mystery. ‘White Lotus’ follows the concept of ‘Big Little Lies’, where the murder is revealed in the very first episode, making it a mystery from the get-go.

On another side, the counterpart ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’, just hints at a sort of chaos but nothing is being revealed on the surface. Nicole Kidman’s character receives strange threats in the early episodes, but the viewers don’t know what’s cooking.

THE HBO AND HULU SHOWS DIFFER IN TERMS OF OVERALL THEME

Although the premise of ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ looks the same, the overall theme of both the dramas set them far apart from each other. Both shows are based on privileged sections of the society, but ‘The White Lotus’ makes it loud and clear and emphasises Mike White’s comments on what your choices as wealthy and privileged can lead to. The characters shown on ‘White Lotus’ are clueless about their shortcomings. They are ridiculously unaware of the harm their behaviour causes.

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ showcases the characters who are aware of their inner feelings, trauma and grief. The characters consciously deal with the situation they are in by getting into the wrong hotel room.

SHOULD YOU WATCH ‘NINE PERFECT STRANGERS’ AFTER ‘THE WHITE LOTUS’?

Those who have liked ‘The White Lotus’ should also watch ‘Nine Planets Strangers’, because the essence of both the shows are entirely different.

Those who watched the HBO drama and couldn’t connect with the story or the characters must give a shot to Hulu’s drama and not avoid it by calling it yet another ‘White Lotus’.

Let us know which show you will call the best show on richness and privilege. Don’t forget to mention it in the comments box below.