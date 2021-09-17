The New Shot From How I Met Your Father Is Making Fans Crazy

Following the popularity of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, a spinoff is in the works! Here’s all we know so far about the upcoming show!

The nine seasons of ‘How I Met Your Mother‘ is loved by the audience even today. It revolved around Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, Jason Segel as Marshall Eriksen, Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson, Alyson Hannigan as Lily Aldrin, Cobie Smulders as Robin Scherbatsky, and many more. After a wait of more than seven years, the original CBS sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’s’ spinoff is on the way. ‘How I Met Your Father’ was confirmed in April this year. Hulu has given a green signal to the spinoff called ‘How I Met Your Father’.

HILLARY DUFF SHARES HER EXCITEMENT!

In 2014, creators of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and writer Emily Spivey wrote a follow-up series for CBS. It starred Greta Gerwig and Drew Tarver but did not get picked up. Even though the audiences would have liked to see more of the iconic show and its characters, the show did not get picked.

Two and a half years later, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger created a new version. But since their association with NBC’s hit show ‘This Is Us‘, they were no longer available.

But, finally, the wait of fans got over when it was announced that a HIMYM spin-off was on the way. It will star the famous Hillary Duff as Sophie. She will take on a role similar to Ted’s in the original series. Duff plans to tell her son how she met his father. It means that the identity of the father will remain a mystery till the end. The reboot series will also include her best friends in their 30s and how they find love in New York City in the age of dating apps. The actor was previously hell-bent on getting her show ‘Lizzi McGuire’ revived.

Why new picture from ‘How I Met Your Father’ is making fans crazy

Duff shared her excitement in a press release shared by “Deadline”. She stated that she feels incredibly lucky in her career to play some fantastic characters, and she is excited to take on the role of Sophie. As a big admirer of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, the famous actor was honoured but also a little frightened that the creators of HIMYM would trust her with their baby’s sequel. She went on to say that Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant and that she couldn’t wait to work with them and all of their talent. She added: “Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill, and I am excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there.”

NEW SPOT FOR HILLARY DUFF TO HANG OUT WITH HER FRIENDS ?

The cast of ‘How I Met Your Father’ is still expanding, with Josh Peck recently joining the team, with Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, and Tom Ainsley. Nothing is currently known about whether ‘How I Met Your Father’ will have any connection to ‘How I Met Your Mother’. However, some new photos for the sets of the reboot have refuted the assumption that the new group of friends would not hang out at the beloved MacLaren’s Pub. It looks like ‘How I Met Your Father’ will choose to have its characters meet in a different, cosier bar, with the never-ending beverages of the original show’s setting. However, the décor from the image seems to follow the theme of ‘Friends‘ Central Perk. While the lack of a return to MacLaren’s Pub is disappointing for many fans, it is allowing ‘How I Met Your Father’ to be different from its original.

FANS LOSING MIND OVER ‘HOW I MET YOUR FATHER’ NEW PICS

Hillary Duff recently shared her character Sophie’s look with her followers on Instagram. She also posted a photo of her fellow castmates as shooting on ‘How I Met Your Father’ began. Duff stood with Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Chris Lowell, and Francia Raisa on the soundstage where the programme would get shot. Brandon Micheal Hall, who will appear in future episodes of the show, joined them. Duff wrote:

“Who is ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone’s apartment …”

Tell us how excited you are to see Hillary Duff and her friends on ‘How I Met Your Father’ in the comments!