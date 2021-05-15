TV & WEB

New Netflix Algorithm Has The Answer To Your Watching Woes

New Netflix Algorithm has the Answer to Your Watching Woes
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Bull Season 6: Charging Forward Or Dead
No Newer Articles