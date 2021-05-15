New Netflix Algorithm has the Answer to Your Watching Woes

With the increase of OTT platforms in 2021, Netflix is struggling to keep up. However, they have come up with an algorithm that might just solve the problem.

Almost every large production house, in the past two years, has launched its own OTT platforms. With Sony Liv, HoiChoi!, Disney Plus, WB, and others, viewers are spoiled for choice. However, Netflix seems to have learned from its mistakes and has unveiled a new algorithm that would keep you hooked for longer.

Highlights —

Netflix and competition, who is winning?

How does Netflix keep coming back stronger?

What’s the new algorithm?

Netflix – Out with the Old

Netflix has been the largest OTT platform for a while. Last year, David Chang from “Towards Data Science” wrote a lengthy piece on their recommendation algorithm. The recommendation system is what makes Netflix so interesting. Not only does it take into account what you’ve watched, but it also gauges your reaction to a particular kind of poster to gain knowledge about what you might like.

Along with Spotify, Netflix has one of the best recommendation algorithms out there. Hotstar, Prime, and others are running behind a giant that has had years to perfect its algorithms and UI. So, it’s no surprise that Netflix still has had remarkable success.

Netflix recommendation system

However, there is an increasing amount of competition now. With production houses having niche platforms like Mubi, which curates movies and series according to the specific wants of the person, have gained a foothold.

Netflix just doesn’t have enough content to dish out anymore. While it has renewed efforts to increase the production of in-house shows, they lack the money and infrastructure of Disney. So, they need to change up to keep with the times.

In with the New

Netflix has started a new Shuffle feature. The feature goes into giving you the chance to directly watch one of your recommended shows at random without worrying about browsing. Netflix has steep competition, and Disney is slowly catching up with their Disney Plus platform. With 200 million consumers worldwide, Netflix still leads the pack, but there’s a lot of speculation about whether it would hold onto that position for long.

However, Netflix still has the largest selection of all the OTT platforms due to the licensing efforts that have lasted almost two decades. The Netflix recommendation algorithm code is advanced, but with the shuffle feature, they can finally solve one of the most outstanding questions of modern times – “What to watch on Netflix?”

The Netflix recommendation system has been lauded for having the better of every other OTT platform. However, because the algorithm processes more popular shows, people have slammed Netflix to promote popular shows.

With the shuffle feature, you can expect to watch new and random episodes suddenly, but, whether Netflix would deal with the criticism or continue with their success is yet to be seen.

The Originals

The original Netflix shows are excellent in their popularity and success. However, critics have been saying that these shows sound and look too similar to be anything unique. Netflix technology and operation management has been pushing these kinds of shows hard. However, it comes with its caveats. If you keep switching onto shows which have the same premise, then nothing keeps appealing to you.

The Netflix shuffle play feature, as shown here, can solve this by pushing newer, stranger shows into the forefront. With older shows deciding to go with other production houses for their licenses, Netflix might be relying on the algorithm to push out the hidden gems in its catalogue.

The small caveat of the shows being similar might be dealt with Netflix being able to innovate further. Some of the new shows on the platform do have a touch of newness. We can expect better series and movies showing up soon on this OTT giant with shows that deal with the supernatural and the documentaries that have been ordered.

Netflix needs to fight against all opposing platforms to hold onto its crown. With the new algorithm that pushes out shuffling and new shows to the forefront, it might have got a winning combination. However, it needs to update the show list to figure out the future of the application. Could Netflix win in the race with this algorithm? Only time will tell.

