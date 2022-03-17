Never Have I Ever Season 3: Release Date Confirmation

In ‘Never Have I Ever’, Devi played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, loses her father and goes through intense trauma. The trauma she faces shows up in other aspects of her life. We witness her journey as she also struggles with approaching adulthood and emotional imbalance. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series got released on Netflix in April 2020. It received decent critical acclaim, which motivated Netflix to announce a second season a few months later, which got released in summer 2021. The second season saw a continuation of the series and became yet another success.

Official release date for 'Never Have I Ever' 3

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 coming this summer?

Official release date for 'Never Have I Ever' 3

The fans of Netflix’s teen drama ‘Never Have I Ever’ have reasons to rejoice as the series will make a return on the streaming service in summer 2022. After the nicely received second season, there was a hype for the third season, which is now just a few months away.

The Netflix drama follows the life of an American-Indian teen named Devi Vishwakumar. A coming-of-age drama, the series also follows her struggles of being an Indian raised in America with a traditional Indian mother. Due to its high relativity, the series massively got praised for the accurate portrayals of mental illness and the cultural problems faced by second-generation immigrants.

The odyssey of Devi Vishwakumar continues this summer as Netflix will drop the third season of ‘Never Have I Ever

On the other hand, fans of the show have both good and bad news. The good news is that the show has gotten renewed for a third as well as fourth season. The bad news is that the fourth season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ will be its final.

Darren Barnet, who played Paxton on the series in February 2022, gave exciting news to the fans that the third season had wrapped filming. It meant that the post-production work had already begun on the show and that we could get the third season sooner than we thought.

In March, Netflix announced that the fourth season will begin filming later in 2022 and will premier in 2023. The fans have already begun wondering whether the series would meet its organic end by the fourth season, or will the producers force an ending?

'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 coming this summer?

Mindy Kaling has also mentioned that the third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ will not premier before summer 2022. However, considering the fact that the filming got wrapped in February, the show would not arrive on our screens sooner than mid-summer.

Let’s hope Netflix releases the third season of ‘Never Have I Ever’ as soon as possible. We cannot wait to see how Devi’s life progresses!

Tell us what you thought of this popular teen series in the comments! Also, please share your thoughts on how the Indian community is portrayed in Western media and on television.

FAQ

Q. Does Devi end up with Paxton?

A. In season 2, Devi falls in love with Paxton. However, nothing can be said about future seasons.

Q. Is ‘Never Have I Ever’ cancelled?

A. No. It got renewed for the third and fourth seasons.

Q. Is ‘Never Have I Ever’ rated 18+?

A. It is rated TV-14 due to some strong language and some sexual language.

