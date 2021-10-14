For the very first time in a Korean drama, Netflix’s original series ‘Squid Game’ came in first place in the world’s Netflix drama rankings.

As noted by “Flaxpatrol”, an OTT rating site, on 24th September 2021, Netflix’s original series, ‘Squid Game’ was rated #1 in the global ranking of Netflix’s most popular TV shows. According to the data, Netflix’s first Korean drama, ‘Squid Game’, topped the US charts for four straight days following its release.

Where did Netflix get the ‘Squid Game’ title from?

Fans are obsessing over the Korean Sweet as seen on ‘Squid Game’

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Updates

With K-drama fans expressing unending praises for the show, it is hard to not wonder if there will ever be a second instalment. And if so, when will ‘Squid Game’ Part 2 release, what will the plotline be, and who will the characters be? If you’ve watched the show and are eager to know more, this article is for you. For those who haven’t watched the series yet – beware of some major spoilers ahead!

WHERE DID NETFLIX GET THE 'SQUID GAME' TITLE FROM?

‘Squid Game’ aka Ojing-eo Geim is a South Korean survival drama TV series directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon in lead among many others. The series centres around a group of 456 individuals who are asked to take part in a mystery gameplay mechanic with a reward of 45.6 billion Won.

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Plot, Characters, Release Date, and more

‘Squid Game’ is said to be a direct translation of a well-known Korean children’s game from the 1970s and 1980s. A squid-shaped board created in the mud serves as the game board and divides the players into two teams; the offensive and defence. When the attackers successfully touch the squid’s closed-off area with their foot, they are declared the winners. Of course, Netflix’s series depicts a far more aggressive and brutal version of the game. The game is certainly not a child’s play, as the streamer initially presents it to be. Following a multitude of deaths, the winner earns a large sum of money.

FANS ARE OBSESSING OVER KOREAN SWEET

A candy from South Korea that appeared in ‘Squid Game’ as one of the deadly challenges has become a worldwide fad, increasing revenue for the country’s candy vendors. When it comes to Dalgona, the item is sold in a variety of shapes. However, in ‘Squid Game’, only four shapes were featured: triangle, circle, star, and umbrella. If you can’t crack the first one for 2,000 won, you’ll receive the second one free when you purchase the first. The Korean sweet’s popularity is evidently being made known on social media.

As reported by “Reuters”, for the last eight years, a man named An Yong-hui has been preparing dalgona in Seoul’s university area. For the shooting of the third episode of the series in June 2020, which Netflix describes as equal parts “sweet and deadly”, he and his coworkers used 15kg of sugar to create 700 treats. Since the show’s debut in September, its popularity has soared, and An hasn’t been able to go home for a week because of the high demand from hungry ‘Squid Game’ fans who begin lining up outside his 2m2 street kitchen to satisfy their hunger. From selling less than 200 dalgonas a day before the exhibition began, he is now selling over 500.

'SQUID GAME' SEASON 2 UPDATES

‘Squid Game’, a horror series on Netflix that follows people who are poor and in debt, as they participate in a number of children’s games, has set new marks. As a result of the shocking conclusion to the South Korean drama, viewers across the globe are wondering whether we may anticipate a second season.

The showrunner, on the other hand, is apprehensive. As he admitted to “Variety”, “I don’t have well-developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2’”. For him, to think about it is exhausting. Hwang has acknowledged that the show’s creation took a long time and was tough due to his solo creative approach. He further admits that he is “not great at teamwork”. However, if he were to go through with it, the director guarantees not to do it on his own.

With the way the show ended, it is nothing but obvious that there will be a season 2. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, it seems like Seong Gi-hun aka player #456 will set forth to bring this brutish ‘Squid Game’ to an end. It was a bummer to see Gi-hun not enter the plane that was meant to take him to see his daughter in the States. However, it is shows like this that have brought home (Netflix) the real money.

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 would most certainly unveil the mystery of how 2015’s winner In-ho became Front Man, who he really is, and what was his background story is. Moreover, it would be important to know what happened to his cop brother Jun-ho, whom he kills after he finds out the truth about the masked man. Furthermore, fan theories believe that the old man, Oh Il-nam aka 001 could be Gi-hun’s father.

ll-nam and Gi-hun are father and son I’m convinced. It would just make perfect sense for multiple reasons.#SquidGame — ⇞MN⇟ (@Muokiiii) September 27, 2021

Another theory is that Gi-hun might enter the ‘Squid Game’ for a third time so that he can get his hands on Front Man and the rest of the “puppeteers”. So, if there are to be new rounds of ‘Squid Game’, there will be new players risking their lives as the old ones did. However, no update on the new cast has been made yet.

In an interview with the South Korean news outlet “Chosun”, the ‘Squid Game’ director expressed the initial storyline was written in 2008 that came as a result of being in a bad financial situation. It wasn’t until September 2019 that Netflix announced its intentions on adapting Hwang Dong-hyuk’s story into a series. So, if we were to make a guess, it could take another a year or two for fans to receive a possible ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 release date. As for now, re-runs and fan theories are all that fans have.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘SQUID GAME’

1. Is ‘Squid Game’ available in English?

Although ‘Squid Game’ is a South Korean TV series on Netflix, the series can be dubbed in other languages like Spanish, German, French, Hindi, English, and, depending on your region, in other languages. In addition, viewers can also switch the subtitles in these languages, including Korean and Chinese.

2. Is season 2 available on Netflix?

As of yet, no official ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 updates have been shared by the network or showrunner. However, when the second instalment is greenlit by Netflix, fans will be able to watch it on the OTT platform after it has been released.

3. Will 456 return in season 2?

Based on the cliffhanger, it seems like actor Lee Jung-Jae will return to reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun in the Netflix K-drama.