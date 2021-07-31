Netflix’s latest French series ‘Lupin’ is in the news. The series has been a monumental success, both critically and commercially. Now, some overenthusiastic fans are already comparing the character of Lupin with the English super-spy James Bond and calling it the French answer to the English spy. Let’s put these theories to test.

For decades, whenever the world talked about spies in the movies, only a handful of names popped up. While the genre was at its very peak during the 60s and the 70s, in the more recent years, it was deemed as a dying genre. Only James Bond and Sherlock Holmes are still very much active on the television and film screens, entertaining us with their super-smart antics. And now a new contender has arrived and it promises to be equally good, if not more, as a hyper-intelligent and witty mystery-solver. You must have guessed by now where we are going with this! Yes, Netflix’s new French mystery thriller series ‘Lupin’ is what we’re talking about. Featuring Omar Sy as the main protagonist, the series has shown immense promise of becoming a hugely successful franchise. So finally, France seems to be getting close to getting their own James Bond?

Highlights —

Is Lupin the French reply to James Bond?

‘Lupin’ as the anti-James Bond

The series premiered worldwide on Netflix in 2021 and became an immediate success. It follows the life of a second-generation Senegalese immigrant, Assane Diop, who has set out to exact revenge on the rich French family that caused his father’s demise. However, there is one difference. Unlike James Bond, our protagonist is on the other side of the law. He’s a thief, inspired by the legendary Arsene Lupin.

How Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ became the French James Bond

The series unfolds like a thrilling espionage drama that never falls short on turns and twists in the story to get us hooked to our couches. If you haven’t watched all the episodes in a row, in a single sitting, we salute the insane level of patience you have.

IS ‘LUPIN’ THE FRENCH ANSWER TO JAMES BOND?

Omar Sy, the leading star of the series, sat down with “Deadline” and talked about how he came about getting involved in a Netflix series. He said that the producers wanted to do something with him, in terms of a Netflix series. Initially, the idea for ‘Lupin’ wasn’t even on the cards.

Related: Not Avengers, But Sherlock Laces Up For The Biggest Crossover Of The Decade With Lupin

Omar said that he wanted to play someone cool, stylish, and smart, and then James Bond came to his mind. Omar was asked whether he would want to play James Bond. To this question, his response was what he gathers as the main reason behind the inception of ‘Lupin’. He said that it doesn’t matter if he wanted to play James Bond. For that, one needs to be English to understand the quirks of a proper English gentleman. And now we understand, from where ‘Lupin’ comes?

It would have started from there and someone would have suggested what if there was a French James Bond? And what if he was Black? And from there, the snowball effect takes over and here we are, with 10 episodes of the series ‘Lupin’, which is already gaining encouraging reviews from all corners of the world. For James Bond, there is now a proper adversary in Europe, right around the neighbourhood. But the real question is, could ‘Lupin’ ever become as iconic a character as 007 went on to become?

IS LUPIN THE ANTI-HERO FRENCH-SPEAKING VERSION OF JAMES BOND?

The answer to this question cannot be given right away. But the fact that people are loving the idea of giving the protagonist an ‘anti-hero’ treatment, already resonates with the modern world where people don’t really wanna see one-dimensional characters anymore. Not to say, James Bond is a bland character, the dude works for the government and has a licence to kill and he does some pretty despicable things. But ‘Lupin’ is, well, a goddamned thief. Beat the anti-heroism of that.

Additionally, James Bond’s character is as old as the time itself. Let ‘Lupin’ run a few more seasons and a few spin-off films, and then we will be in a pretty comfortable position to compare the two. Until then, watch the first season of ‘Lupin’, it’s delicious and just way too ‘French’, without being too cheesy.

Tell us in the comments if you think that Lupin can take over James Bond someday? Also, tells us your favourite James Bond actor? And why is it Pierce Brosnan?