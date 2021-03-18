Netflix To Renew Tiny Pretty Things For Season 2: We Have All The Latest Details And Updates

Will Netflix renew ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ for season 2? Here are all the latest details on the drama series you need to know.

The latest popular drama series, ‘Tiny Pretty Things’, premiered on Netflix on 14th December 2020. It is set in the world of an elite ballet academy that takes us through the journey of a ballet dancer in Chicago’s Archer School of Ballet. It showcases the rise and fall of ballet dancers who dedicate their lives to achieve excellence. ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ does not only feature ballet drama but also a murder mystery. The show’s gripping drama and the shocking ending has left viewers asking for more.

A season 2 announcement is expected around February or March 2021. However, fans will have to wait for a long while for the release date of season 2 of ‘Tiny Pretty Things’. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can expect a slight delay in the release of the new episodes. The cast and crew of ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ would probably begin filming around mid-2021. Since the drama series requires a longer production time due to its need to choreograph and rehearse the breathtaking dance scenes. Hence you can expect to stream these episodes on Netflix by late 2022. Since the drama series has not begun filming, do not expect the trailer of ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ season 2 to be released soon.

Will Netflix renew ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ for season 2?

Netflix’s hit drama series, ‘Tiny Pretty Things’, is based on a novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton. Despite drawing its story from the book, the show diverts from the book many times. The show and the book both revolve around the complicated world of ballet. Netflix’s ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ follows a group of youngsters who study at a prestigious ballet school called The Archer School of Ballet. During that time, they form relationships with each other. The group of dancers are constantly trying to tear each other down so they can get ahead of everyone.

Video Credit: SR2000

The book has been set around New York, but the Netflix series is set in Chicago. The character names are also different from the book. Neveah Stroyer’s character on ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ is named Gigi in the book. The names of the male characters have also been changed.

Many male characters were also added in the series who were not part of the book. It has been done to give a balance to the number of characters and enough love and plots to gain the attention of the audience. The students at the prestigious ballet school often sabotage each other but still manage to come together to support each other. Unlike the Netflix series, the “Tiny Pretty Things” novel’s characters were not friends. There was a lot of severe competition between them at all times.

Another difference between the novel and Netflix series is that the latter focussed around a murder mystery. It focussed on finding who pushed Cassie off the roof. In the end, June figures out that Bette’s older sister, star ballerina Delia, was responsible for Cassie’s fall. Season 1 ended with another murder mystery. The students find out that Ramon was stabbed in the chest by someone.

In the novel, there was only one mystery that had Gigi getting pushed in front of a moving taxi. In reality, the book does have a sequel, hence, we can expect a season 2 of ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ to come out sometime in the future.

Who will return on ‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Season 2?

‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Season 2could seeKylie Jefferson as Neveah, Casimere Jollette as Bette, Daniela Norman as June, Brennan Clost as Shane, Michael Hsu Rosen as Nabil, Damon J. Gillespie as Caleb, Barton Cowperthwaite as Oren, Tory Trowbridge as Delia, Jess Salgueiro as Isabel return. Bayardo De Murguia, who played Ramon, will probably not return as he was murdered at the end of the first season of ‘Tiny Pretty Things’.

Video Credit: Netflix

All the actors on the show who perform ballet on-screen are trained dancers in real life. Hence, to ensure that the show feels authentic, the makers decided to hire professional dancers who can also act. Hence, no actor has a dance double.

Have you watched the first season of the show? Let us know what you thought of the first season. Drop your comments in the box below.