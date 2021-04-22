Netflix Sets Up Ultimate Sherlock-Verse Crossover: Enola Holmes Meets The Irregulars

Is an ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’ crossover in the works on Netflix?

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s modern mastermind detective, Sherlock Holmes, has been reinvented over the decades in various ways. The sleuth has been portrayed by a plethora of actors from Jeremy Brett to Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, and Henry Cavill.

Highlights —

Netflix and its Sherlock Holmes reinventions

What is ‘The Irregulars’ about?

‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’ to crossover?

Each actor has endeavoured to bring a different approach to the character. Robert Downey Jr.’s version is well known for his unkempt eccentricity whereas Benedict Cumberbatch’s fast-talking, highly perceptive portrayal has made him a fan-favourite.

Netflix and its Sherlock Holmes reinventions

The character first appeared in the British writer’s ‘A Study in Scarlet’ and was most recently reinvented for ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’. Based on the works of Conan Doyle, it follows the Baker Street irregulars working for Dr Watson and Sherlock Holmes to save London from a series of supernatural crimes.

This is Netflix’s second attempt at bringing forward a different version of the character, but fans think there’s a different reason. Sherlock Holmes enthusiasts believe the recent film ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’ is preparing for a major crossover event!

Netflix and its Sherlock Holmes reinventions

With ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’, the streaming service has transformed into a modern-day home for Sherlock Holmes reinventions. Interestingly, both shows lean heavily on the mythos of the world-famous fictional detective and yet, keep him at arm’s length. Netflix sidelines the character but uses his world to create an entirely original one.

Video Credits: Mashable

In ‘Enola Holmes’, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola (Sherlock’s younger sister) takes the centre stage. She dreams of being a detective like Sherlock (Henry Cavill), but Mycroft (Sam Claflin) persuades her into the role of a gentlewoman. The film heavily relies on Enola and her adventures as a sleuth while keeping Sherlock away for most of it. He is just Enola’s older brother and not the detective we know him to be, at least not in this adaptation.

‘The Irregulars’ is all the more different. Sherlock is not only a neglected character in the series, but he’s deemed useless. The Baker Street irregulars are the focus here, who in the employ of Holmes, gather the information he possibly never can. They’re sharp as needles and solve most mysteries by themselves, while the detective is off doing his own thing. They are on several occasions, however, referred to as apprentices and respect Sherlock’s idiosyncrasies and detective ways.

Related: Irregulars: Netflix Has Reinvented Sherlock Holmes Beyond Recognition

What is ‘The Irregulars’ about?

Following the success of ‘Enola Holmes’ which brought Sherlock’s sharp-witted sister to life, the streamer released yet another spin-off. ‘The Irregulars’ is set in the bustling city of London during the Victorian era and follows a crime-fighting teen street gang.

Video Credits: IGN

Street orphans Bea (the gang’s de facto leader), her psychic sister Jessie, Billy and Spike along with Prince Leopold are the Irregulars. The Prince keeps his real identity hidden and goes by the name “Leo”, and assists the amateur task force. Hired by Dr Watson, the gang investigates various mysterious crimes and supernatural occurrences while his shadowy assistant Sherlock takes the credit for it.

‘The Irregulars’ is originally based on three ‘Sherlock Holmes’ novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The stories featured the street kids and named them the ‘Baker Street Irregulars’. They were sometimes employed by the detective to help with the information he wouldn’t normally have access to, given his popularity and appearance. Unlike the novels, the series reimagined Conan Doyle’s young gang of boys to a teenage version of girls and boys both.

‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’ to crossover?

Now that fans have seen Enola on her adventurous escapades, they think she’d be a great addition to ‘The Irregulars’. They’re pretty much the same age and Enola would effortlessly fit into the story. An ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’ crossover would also give the series a reason to feature the sleuth more often!

Video Credits: Netflix UK & Ireland

Millie Bobby Brown might be busy with ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, but Netflix could still recast the character. It would be the female sleuth’s first-ever small-screen appearance and serve as a great new opportunity for a story.

Fans are championing the ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘The Irregulars’ crossover event and would love to see it! If Sherlock Holmes can’t be reinvented again, maybe Enola and the Baker Street Irregulars can have their own adventures!

Do you want to see ‘Enola Holmes’ crossover into ‘The Irregulars’? Let us know in the comments section!