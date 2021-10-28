Netflix Has Outdone Itself After Paying This Ridiculous Amount To Stream Seinfeld

After ‘Friends’, Netflix has once again burned a hole in its pocket after splurging a big amount to stream ‘Seinfeld’.

Netflix has been making big bucks since it was founded in 1998. Up until 2018, Netflix spent $12 billion on original content. It currently spends more on original shows than any other TV network in the United States. While original shows are a great way to draw new subscribers, adding classic sitcoms to the list is the cherry on top.

Netflix paid so much money for 'Seinfeld'

Netflix 'Seinfeld' purchase cost seems reasonable

Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David got together to create ‘Seinfeld‘. With the former playing a fictitious version of himself with characters George Costanza, Elaine Benes, and Cosmo Kramer living across the hall, the sitcom centres on Seinfeld’s personal life. The majority of ‘Seinfeld’ takes place in a Manhattan apartment building on the Upper West side. It’s been dubbed “a show about nothing” since it frequently focuses on the inconsequential details of everyday life. And so, it seems nothing but obvious why Netflix would want to give ‘Seinfeld’ the “Netflix tag”. But again, was it really worth it?

Netflix paid so much money for ‘Seinfeld’

In the late 1980s, as a rising star in the comedy world, Jerry Seinfeld was approached by NBC about creating a show together. There is no denying that this sitcom is one of the best and most influential in television history. Several phrases from the show have become well-known catchphrases in American popular culture. ‘Seinfeld’ aired from 1989 to 1998 on NBC and was made available on Hulu in 2015 for streaming. In September 2019, Netflix revealed that it has purchased the streaming rights to ‘Seinfeld’, and the price tag to do so was exorbitant, to say the least.

Netflix paid so much money for ‘Seinfeld’

‘Seinfeld’s’ global streaming rights cost Netflix an estimated $500 million. Both ‘The Office‘ and ‘Friends‘, two of the most popular shows on Netflix, were acquired by NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, respectively, in 2019. However, these agreements only include streaming in the United States for ‘The Office’, which cost NBCUniversal $500 million, and ‘Friends’, which cost WarnerMedia $425 million. With ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ moving to Peacock and HBO Max, Netflix needed a strong title to keep viewers around after ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ left its library — and what better substitute is there than ‘Seinfeld’?

Netflix ‘Seinfeld’ purchase cost seems reasonable

A six-year, $130 million agreement had brought the show to Hulu in 2015, allowing it to broadcast all nine seasons, with Amazon owning the streaming rights in most other countries. The agreement was reached this year, and starting on October 1, 2021, ‘Seinfeld’ was made available on Netflix. There is no doubt that Netflix’s loss of ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ caused a great deal of upheaval, and its acquisition of ‘Seinfeld’ was a move the company was prepared to undertake at any cost. Streaming the most popular sitcoms from the past three decades on the same platform at the same time has always seemed impossible. It’s going to be an ongoing fight for years to come as new subscription services like Disney+ and Apple TV+ come online.

While the streamer shelled out a lot of cash for the rights to ‘Seinfeld’, it also made the show accessible in 4K for its fans. The change from the series’ original 4:3 aspect ratio to 16:9, on the other hand, upset long-standing fans since some of the physical jokes that were taking place onscreen were no longer apparent. The same thing happened with ‘Seinfeld’s’ Hulu streaming. It’s unclear whether Netflix will alter the aspect ratio or at the very least offer the original ratio an option. It doesn’t matter what aspect ratio it’s in, ‘Seinfeld’ is still Netflix’s most noteworthy recent acquisition. In light of the increasing number of live streamers, it makes sense for the service to make changes to remain competitive. For the time being, ‘Seinfeld’ fans will be able to watch their favourite episodes on Netflix.

Are you happy about Netflix bringing ‘Seinfeld’ on board? Which other classic shows do you think the streamer should add to their library? Would you leave Netflix and subscribe to other OTT platforms that offer ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.