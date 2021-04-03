Netflix comedy ‘Family Reunion’ is returning with part 3: Release date confirmation

Created by Meg DeLoatch, ‘Family Reunion’ is a 2019 situational comedy that first premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2019. It stars the stellar cast of Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, Talia Jackson, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Cameron J. Wright, Jordyn Raya James, and Loretta Devine in main roles. The show has not only an all-Black cast but also an all-Black writers’ panel. The series has gained popularity for its positive and realistic portrayal of a middle-class Black family and has been praised for its taut script and witty dialogues. Thus, it has received favourable reviews from not just the viewers but also critics. Season 1 consisted of two parts with 10 episodes each. It was renewed for a part 3 (second season) on September 17, 2019. Netflix has now announced that the series will return with its new instalment on April 5, 2021.

Highlights —

‘Family Reunion’: Modern parenting in a Black family!

Part 3: What will we get to see?

Season 2, Part 3: Release date confirmation

‘Family Reunion’: Modern parenting in a Black family!

‘Family Reunion’ revolves around a nuclear Black family who travels to Columbus, Georgia from Seattle, Washington for the McKellan Family Reunion and ultimately decide to live closer to the rest of the extended family. Season 1 Part 1 saw husband and wife Moz (Anthony Alabi) and Cocoa (Tia Mowry) McKellan face challenges in raising their four children after their sudden settlement in Columbus. Part 2 continued to explore the generational gap between different members of the family. It ended on a major cliffhanger that left the viewers wanting to know whether or not Jade, the oldest daughter (Talia Jackson) would return after leaving the birthday party with her boyfriend.

The series is also known to feature a number of popular actors in guest roles. In the past, it has featured Erica Ash, Charlie Wilson, Jaleel White, Mark Curry, and Kenya Moore. With part 3, the show intends to expand this list of guest stars with actors Brandi Glanville, Tahj Mowry, Kelly Perine, Bella Podaras, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Anika Noni Rose, Bruce Bruce, and Willie Gault.

Netflix comedy ‘Family Reunion’ is returning with part 3: Release date confirmation

The show has made a niche for itself as there are very few Black family comedies that are currently airing. Since its release, the show has established quite a loyal fanbase for itself.

Related: Riviera Season 4: Renewal Status And More

Part 3: What will we get to see?

The trailer for part 3 of ‘Family Reunion’ opens with Cocoa concerned over her children’s education saying,

“As a parent, it’s my job to make sure you have a good education so that you can get a good job and eventually your own place”.

It also hints at Jade’s break-up and the McKellan family struggling with monetary issues. Shaka (Isaiah Russell-Bailey) will start attending a class that he loves which will become a problem for his parents due to their inability to afford it.

The trailer has set us up for an instalment filled with laughter, tears, love, drama, and challenges. DeLoatch’s brainchild has till now only impressed its viewers with its heart-warming story and loveable cast.

She herself has expressed how much the show means to her saying,

“I am extremely proud of this show. It is a true collaboration, with everyone on this production, from the cast and writers, to the directors, staff and crew, contributing personal stories and traditions to help make our family dynamic and relatable”.

After waiting for over a year, the fans will finally get to watch the much-awaited season 2.

The series is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on April 5, 2021. The news has come as a relief to fans who had started wondering if they were going to be able to watch part 3 anytime soon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Family Reunion’, along with several other shows, was stalled since its production came to a halt.

The show is a part of Netflix’s 2021 comedy line-up along with sitcoms like ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’, ‘The Upshaws’, ‘Country Comfort’, ‘The Crew’, and more.

Are you excited to watch the new season of ‘Family Reunion’? What did you think about the finale of part 2? Write to us in the comments.