NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime Now Has An Official Release Date

Just like its predecessor ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ (SVU), ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ is an upcoming crime drama that has been developed for NBC. Created by Dick Wolf, the new show will be the seventh series in the ‘Law & Order’ universe. The series will have Christopher Meloni reprising his role of Elliot Stabler from ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ along with several new faces including Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Ainsley Seiger. ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ has been labelled as one of the most eagerly awaited shows on social media. Although initially a part of the 2020–21 television series line-up, it was pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has now been revealed that the series is all set to release on NBC on April 1st, 2021.

Highlights —

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ – The Plot

The return of Elliot Stabler

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ – Confirmed release date

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ – The Plot

The new series brings back Christopher Meloni, a veteran member of the franchise reprising his original role of Elliot Stabler. When ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU)’ began, it initially focused on Stabler, an NYPD detective who mainly investigated sex crimes with his partner Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Stabler was often shown to get personally involved in his cases which would often cloud his judgement. He had a 97% case-closure rate.

NBC’s upcoming crime drama series ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ now has an official release date

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ will have Stabler return to the New York City Police Department after a personal loss and lead a new task force to battle organized crime. He will be faced with new challenges and realize how things have changed for the police department over the years.

Related: Perry Mason Reboot To Hit Our Screens With Season 2 Soon

The original series has a reputation of being a fan favourite and one of the most-watched crime drama thrillers on television. It has also received favourable reviews from the critics over the seasons and won several accolades during its run.

The return of Elliot Stabler

Elliot Stabler was last seen in season 12 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’. In the finale episode of the season, Stabler is forced to shoot and kill a young woman who opens fire in the special victims’ squad room. It was revealed that the woman had come to kill the men accused of raping and murdering her mother. Subsequently, Stabler was put on administrative leave. His superior, Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), said that if Stabler wanted to keep his job, he would have to undergo a psychological evaluation, take anger management classes, and submit his entire personnel file for review. In the end, his partner Benson exclaimed that he would never agree to such terms. She was proved right since in season 13 episode 1 it was disclosed that Stabler had retired from the team.

Video Credits: Law & Order

Fans have since been keen on seeing the character come out of retirement and their TV dreams are finally coming true. Ten years after his last appearance, Stabler is back with a bang!

The grand premiere of the new series is scheduled for April 1, 2021, at 9/8c. The first episode will conclude a crossover event that begins on ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 22 episode 9.

Showrunner Warren Leight has also revealed that Stabler’s wife Kathy will be back in the upcoming show, saying, “We were going to see Kathy Stabler come back, very upset — her son has been rolled by a team of ne’er-do-wells and may have been drugged”.

This only assures us that the series will be delving into some extremely dark territories. It will be interesting to see what direction the spin-off will head in.

Are you excited to watch ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’? What is your opinion on Christopher Meloni’s return? Tell us how you feel in the comments.