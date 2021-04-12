Nairobi Is Destined To Return In Money Heist Season 5

The lady daredevil of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’, Nairobi, met a heartbreaking end in season 4. The rumour is that Nairobi will be back for season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ and we can’t keep calm! Keep reading to find out more!

In a shocking twist, season 4 of ‘Money Heist’ aka ‘La Casa de Papel’ broke hearts as fans witnessed one of their favourite characters take the fall. In true ‘Money Heist’ fashion, we lost one of the most impactful characters just like we had lost Berlin at the end of season 2. However, there could be more twists left in the bag. Nairobi could be back for season 5, the final instalment of ‘Money Heist’.

Nairobi’s death

Nairobi’s death – The biggest plot twist so far

It wasn’t just a loss, it was a violent loss! ‘Money Heist’ is known to be cruel to the fans when killing off favourite characters, but it had outdone itself in season 4. No other death on Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ had had so much impact as the death of Alba Flores’ character, Nairobi. As a part of the most happening gang of robbers, Nairobi played one of the key members of the team charged with the task of printing money in the first season and, after that, of melting gold in the third and fourth seasons. However, that wasn’t all that Nairobi was, both for the team and the fans. In her own words, she was “la puta ama” or if you want us to put it simply, she was “the f**king boss”). Quite rightly then, fans of Nairobi felt that the character deserved a better end than what she was given.

The reason why Nairobi’s death came as a shock for most of us, perhaps, lies in the helplessly hopeful nature of us humans. When Nairobi took a bullet at the end of season 3, and yet survived for the most part of season 4, it was hard to imagine for the fans that they might just end up getting double-crossed. Nairobi survived the first bullet but couldn’t get past the death blow of the second one. Gandia, the chief of security for the Bank of Spain, used her as a human shield as we held our breath and just when it looked like our queen boss could manage to get away, bang went a bullet right into her head. There was no turning back from there!

‘Money Heist’ is known, however, to bring back the favourite characters from the dead as an integral part of the story, and we wonder if it could do the same with Nairobi for season 5.

Alba Flores on Nairobi’s return

Nairobi went out leaving behind a legacy of followers and a story like no other. According to reports, Alba Flores’ character, Nairobi, was never written into the story of the Netflix series in the first place! When the creators realized that Tokyo was the only female character in the team and after Flores agreed to play the part without needing much convincing, Nairobi was born. Naturally, the character grew to be a very close one for Alba Flores. On her last day on the set, Flores said, “Today is my last day. It’s tough. It’s the end of an era for me. They say when you die, your whole life flashes before you and this is a bit like that but with the character. I like to think that Nairobi wishes her son a life with more opportunities than the one she could have given him and a more peaceful one”.

On the question of Nairobi returning for season 5 of ‘Money Heist’, there’s still some cloud on that horizon. However, Alba Flores confirms that there could definitely be ways to bring back that character and if the creators decide to go that way, she would not be surprised. That being said, Flores also believes that the character arc for Nairobi is complete. She said, “It’s over and I have nothing on the horizon. It’s a really liberating feeling because well I need a rest”.

It would not be the first time a character is brought back from the dead

The one and the only reason why bringing Nairobi back for season 5 on ‘Money Heist’ does not seem like a far-fetched dream is because it has been done before. Berlin was shot dead at the end of season 2 and yet he played an integral part in season 3 and 4 in the form of flashbacks. Oslo did not utter a word in the last season but was seen in it. It, therefore, definitely doesn’t seem strange to believe that ‘Money Heist’ would manage to bring Nairobi back somehow in season 5. Flashbacks or not, it’s still a call the creators have to make.

Would you like to see Nairobi return for ‘Money Heist’ Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!