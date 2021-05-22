Mythic Quest Season 3: Has the Apple TV+ Series Been Renewed Yet?

With season 2 of ‘Mythic Quest’ still premiering, fans are expecting a season 3. Will the show be renewed for a season 3? Keep reading to find out.

‘Mythic Quest’, a comedy series created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, revolves around a video game studio that produces the popular game Mythic Quest. Ian Grimm, the game’s creator, and his colleagues work hard to keep their video games popular among fans. ‘Raven’s Banquet’ is an expansion of their original game that inspired the season 1 title. The show, which premiered in February 2020, was well-received by critics and viewers alike. It has received praise for its thoughtful and genuine comedic elements. As a result, it is not surprising that viewers are looking forward to a three-part series.

‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 streaming: What is it about?

Is ‘Mythic Quest’ renewed for a season 3?

Season 1 of ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’ debuted on Apple TV+ on February 7, 2020. Season 1 consists of nine episodes, each lasting between 24 and 35 minutes. On May 22, 2020, a special episode titled ‘Mythic Quest: Quarantine’ was released. Before the series even debuted on the platform, Apple TV+ renewed it for a second season in January 2020.

‘Mythic Quest’: Season 3? Has the Apple TV+ series been cancelled or renewed yet?

By the end of season 1, Dana’s secret is discovered, almost costing her the job. The tension between Ian and Poppy reaches a breaking point, causing Ian to realise that he has been living in a bubble and has failed to help his team when they needed him the most. As a result, he decides to split his position as creative director with Poppy.

The network released the ‘Quarantine’ special ahead of season 2 to mark the start of Ian and Poppy’s new journey as co-creative directors. We witness each of the team members cope with quarantine in their own unique way in this episode.

Vidoe Credits: Apple TV

The second season is apparently titled ‘Mythic Quest: Titan’s Rift’ and premiered on May 7, 2021. Poppy’s new job will serve as the starting point for season 2. The second season is still airing and is all about duos, from Rachel (Ashly Burch) and Dana’s (Imani Hakim) blossoming friendship to Brad (Danny Pudi) and Jo’s (Jessie Ennis) eschewed mentorship. That isn’t to say that the scrappy outliers, such as lone wolf David (David Hornsby) or tired HR chief Carol (Naomi Ekperigin), don’t strive to steal every scene. McElhenney has stated that there will be no romance between Ian and Poppy, though he teases the prospect in future seasons.

It is difficult to forecast whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew ‘Mythic Quest’ for season 3 unless they decide to publicise viewership. Because Apple TV+ is ad-free, it can take a bet on shows it believes in, but it will eventually come down to production expenses vs audience numbers. This show receives a lot of coverage, and Apple is attempting to develop a stable series, so we’re hoping that it’ll be renewed for another season.

If David was the last man on Earth, and Carol and David had to repopulate the planet….well, let’s just say Carol would still swipe left. pic.twitter.com/VwBMJCWt4D — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) May 19, 2021

We’ll keep our ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Stay tuned.