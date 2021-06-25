Mr. Inbetween Season 4: Release Date Update And More

Will ‘Mr. Inbetween’ be renewed for season 4? Keep reading to find out.

‘Mr. Inbetween’, an Australian crime drama created by Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, is currently airing on FX. ‘Mr. Inbetween’, based on Ryan’s 2005 cult film ‘The Magician’, follows Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) and tells the story of the protagonist, Ray Shoesmith, who works as a hired assassin. In between, he is responsible for managing his child, balancing a relationship, and maintaining friendships while caring for his sick brother.

‘Mr. Inbetween’ to end with season 3

‘Mr. Inbetween’ Season 3: What to expect?

Ryan created, directed, and performed in ‘The Magician’, a mockumentary that introduced spectators to hitman Ray Shoesmith’s very humorous and very dark world. After seeing a 30-minute cut-down version at the 2004 St Kilda Film Festival, Ryan met filmmaker Edgerton, who took on the project as editor and producer. The film was originally shot over ten days at the cost of AUD 3,000, but after the screening of a 30-minute cut down version at the 2004 St Kilda Film Festival. Hopscotch Films released the picture in 2005 after receiving additional funding, and it was nominated for a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award and an Inside Film (IF) Award.

Will there be a season 4 of ‘Mr. Inbetween’?

The nine-episode third season of the Australian drama series, developed, written, and starring Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, will premiere on FX on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on FX on Hulu the following day. The first two episodes will be included in the premiere, with one new episode airing each week after that. FX has stated that the series will conclude with nine episodes. There will not be a fourth season.

In the third season of ‘Mr. Inbetween’, Ray will deal with the loss of Bruce, find out how to care for his ageing father Bill (Kenny Graham) and face the possibility that his daughter Brittany (Chika Yasumura) will discover who he is. Ray is now working freelance and feels alienated after severing links with old boss and confidant Freddy (Damon Herriman), but with business growing, Ray’s issues are exacerbated by a new link with kingpin Rafael (Jeremy Sims). The season will also see him connect with new co-worker Zoe (Emily Barclay), however, an unexpected catastrophe will leave Ray reconsidering his career and ethics.

The following is a synopsis of the future narrative from the network: “Fellow underworld figures dub Ray ‘The Magician’ for his uncanny ability to make things disappear. As his family crumbles, emotions rage and violence escalates, the blood on his hands may finally cause the magic wand to slip”.

What’re your thoughts on ‘Mr. Inbetween’not getting renewed for another season. Let us know in the comments down below.