Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date Announced: Read On To Know It All

Fans believe that ‘Mortal Kombat’ will return again! Let’s find out what the director of ‘Mortal Kombat’ feels about a sequel.

‘Mortal Kombat’ was released internationally on the 8th of April 2021. It premiered both in theatres and on the streaming platform HBO Max. The movie is a reboot of the ‘Mortal Kombat’ franchise and has earned a lot of praise from the audience. Though critics have given the movie mixed ratings. Reportedly, the movie has been streamed by 3.8 million people on HBO Max. Directed by Simon McQuoid, ‘Mortal Kombat’ is inspired by a popular video game of the same name. The first ‘Mortal Kombat’ was released in 1995 and the final one in 1997. The 2021 film showcases ‘Mortal Kombat’ as a grand tournament. The movie matched the violence of its classic video game. Though it did end up leaving an important character.

Currently, there has been no official confirmation on the release date of ‘Mortal Kombat 2′. But in an interview with Variety, the director of ‘Mortal Kombat’, Simon McQuoid, talked about the possibility of it happening in the future. He said: “Sequels are a bit tricky because you can not totally ignore them, because that would not be a smart move, but none of us used the ‘s-word’. We had never talked about it in any depth whatsoever because we feel like we have to put all our energy into this film.”

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

He further shared that if the fans want a ‘Mortal Kombat 2’, then that is not for McQuoid and his team to decide. It will be for the fans of ‘Mortal Kombat’ to decide. After that, they would need a couple of joiner pieces that they know can lead them somewhere. He explained that there is a treasure trove of stuff that is just sitting there.

Producer Todd Garner recently shared in a roundtable interview that he wanted to make a ‘Mortal Kombat’ sequel. He also wants Johnny Cage to play a big role in it. Furthermore, Joe Taslim (Sub Zero) has also signed a five-movie contract with Warner Bros. Hence it is safe to assume a bright future for ‘Mortal Kombat 2’.

‘Mortal Kombat’ stars Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Josh Lawson as Kano, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi or Scorpion, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Max Huang as Kung Lao, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Nathan Jones as Reiko, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, and Mehcad Brooks as Jax.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

The end of the movie showed that Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi or Scorpion might be a part of ‘Mortal Kombat 2’. Kung Lao, Kano, Mileena, Bi-Han, and Reiko also passed away in the movie. However, we already know that death does not last in ‘Mortal Kombat’. But McQuoid has explained that the character does not come back in the same form. There will be an interesting evolution and growth of these characters. Death will transform who they become.

If ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ does end up happening, then Simon McQuoid has shared that he would like to shift the focus a bit more to female characters. He talked about how there are some fantastic female characters in ‘Mortal Kombat’. A better balance could be shown to a better extent.

‘Mortal Kombat’ was originally going to release on the 5th of March 2021. Later, the movie was reported to be re-released at the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, the reboot of the franchise got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, there has been no official statement regarding the release of the ‘Mortal Kombat’ sequel. However, it mostly depends if the recently released movie will surpass the 1995 movie. Moreover, the ending suggested various plots which can easily be explored in the future.

‘Mortal Kombat’ took many years to release in theatres. So, if a sequel gets approved, fans might have to wait for a few years more. Tell us if you have watched ‘Mortal Kombat’ and would like to see its sequel or not!