‘Monsters At Work’ Season 2: Release Date Update and More

‘Monsters At Work’ is an adventurous exploration of the universe that the movies take place in. While the show offers sweet and charming entertainment for young audiences, will that be enough to secure a second season?

‘Monsters At Work’ follows the latest adventures of Mike and Sully as they face new challenges that the city of Monstropolis has never come across before. The new Disney+ series hits the platform this July and tries to expand the ‘Monsters Inc.’ franchise while making audiences nostalgic at the same time.

Highlights —

The appeal of ‘Monsters At Work’ on Disney Plus

Original ‘Monsters Inc.’ Cast on ‘Monsters At Work’

Indication of a second season for ‘Monsters At Work’ on Disney Plus

‘MONSTERS AT WORK’: A COMEDY THAT CAPTURES THE PIXAR MAGIC OF THE ORIGINAL MOVIE

‘Monsters At Work’ is a new Disney+ show which premiered on the 7th of July this year. The show is a sequel series to the original ‘Monsters Inc.’ movie that is one of Pixar’s most popular films to date.

‘Monsters At Work’ takes place between two events that have already transpired in the ‘Monsters Inc.’ movie. All the episodes are in the pocket of time starting from after Henry J. Waternoose was arrested up to sometime before Boo’s door was reconstructed. Both events occurred during the end of the 2001 ‘Monsters Inc.’ movie.

Video Credits: Jordan Fringe

The two main characters, Mike and Sully, will run Monsters Incorporated with Sully acting as CEO and Mike being his second in command. Both of them will try to get human laughs in order to find power sources for the world of the monsters. That said, a lot of the focus of the show will be on new and never before seen characters who are working at the company along with Mike and Sully. The main ensemble of new characters on the show, apart from Mike and Sully, are Tylor Tuskmon, Val Little, Cutter and Duncan, and Fritz.

Related: Marvel Forcing Ryan Reynolds To Do The Deadpool Animated Show

One of the main conflicts of the series will be teaching the monsters how to stop scaring children and trying to get laughter instead of screams. This means that all of the monsters who are trained to be scary now have to learn to be comedic, which would require quite a bit of adjustment.

Actor Ben Feldman who voices Tylor Tuskmon appeared in an interview for ‘Good Morning America’ where he shared what it is like to be joining a cast with the original voice actors who played Mike and Sully twenty years ago. Ben Feldman said that while he was first intimidated by working among such respected actors, he soon found himself become comfortable due to the nature of the role and world that the series takes place in. He also shared that the show has so much humour packed into it that one single character cannot make or break the experience and there will be a lot of lovable new monsters that audiences will get attached to.

Video Credits: Good Morning America

Billy Crystal, who voices Mike, has said that one of the reasons that he returned for the show is because of the clever plot and premise of the series. The actor thinks that the world-building and character explorations over the course of the series are commendable. That is why ‘Monsters At Work’ on Disney Plus becomes a must-watch for all Pixar animation fans of all ages.

EVIDENCE FOR A SECOND SEASON OF ‘MONSTERS AT WORK’ ON DISNEY PLUS

While there is no official statement or announcement from Disney or Pixar that confirms that ‘Monsters At Work’ will return for a second season, here are some facts that might point to a season two renewal.

Disney has a website called ‘Disney Careers’. As the name suggests, this website posts all official vacant jobs and positions that Disney has to offer at the moment. The Disney Careers website had recently put up posts for three jobs. These were background painter, colour designer, and character design lead respectively. All these three jobs were specifically requested for ‘Monsters At Work’.

‘Monsters At Work’ Season 2: Release Date Update and More

All these jobs were posted in early May 2021. Considering how strict the production schedules are and how important all the roles in question are, there is no way that these positions would be vacant so close to the release date of the show. Streaming shows are often shot and edited months in advance and cannot hire these roles for the first season only a couple of months before the show has to be ready to stream.

Related: Is Galavant Coming Back For Season 3? Here’s All You Need To Know

Therefore, these positions cannot be for the first season of ‘Monsters At Work’ and probably mean that Disney is going to go ahead and make a second season.

Video Credits: Pixar Central

Another factor that may have lead to this decision is the large popularity of ‘Monsters Inc.’ movie and the fact that animation is much cheaper to produce than live-action television. The second reason that Disney+ needs shows like ‘Monsters At Work’ is that the streaming service caters to young audiences who like this kind of animated entertainment.

BURNING QUESTIONS ABOUT ‘MONSTERS AT WORK’

1 /3

WHAT IS THE RELEASE STRATEGY OF ‘MONSTERS AT WORK’?

‘Monsters At Work’ debuted its first episode on July 7th and the rest of season one will be released on a weekly basis until September 8th.

2 /3

IS ‘MONSTERS AT WORK’ AS GOOD AS THE MOVIE?

Video Credits: JFG Entertainment

Critics have praised ‘Monsters At Work’ for its comedy and continuation of the original story. While some parts of the show cannot match the excellence of ‘Monsters Inc.’, the show will be liked by many and especially those fond of the story.

3 /3

ARE THE ORIGINAL CHARACTERS STILL PART OF THE STORY?

Yes. Despite introducing a lot of new characters, Mike and Sully still have a lot of screen time and contribute to some of the biggest laughs of the whole series up to date.

What are your thoughts on ‘Monsters At Work’? Share them in the comments down below.