Money Heist: The Reason Why Professor Chose To Become A Robber, Revealed

For those who are late to the party and still overwhelmed by the weirdly exciting but chaotic world of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’, we have some explaining to do.

The Professor’s choice of career is more than just a hobby and there’s a reason why he does what he does. If you want to know why the Professor started planning a money heist in the first place, you’ve come to the right place.

The showstopper of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist‘, the Professor has been winning hearts all over the world with his impeccably planned heists and even more extraordinarily planned rescue missions. After years of perfecting the plan, the Professor set up to rob the Royal Mint of Spain in the first season of ‘Money Heist’. The catch: it was never all about the money! What was it really about then? Keep reading to find out!

A tribute to his father

From the onset, the Professor is the criminal mastermind behind all that goes on in ‘Money Heist’. Starting with recruiting some of the most eccentric yet engaging characters as a part of the heist team to paying attention to every minor detail, the Professor pulls out one trick after another from up his sleeves keeping the police on their toes. The most interesting fact, however, is that the Professor isn’t the one to pull off a heist like any other ordinary ones. His extraordinary mind moves away from the traditional quick-shoot-run heists and engages a plan that requires the team to earn as much time possible in order to be able to print their own untraceable Euro bills. For one, it demonstrates that getting rich was never really the first thing on the Professor’s mind. What was it then? Was it just for the thrill of it? Turns out, no!

Originally, the plan for robbing the Royal Mint of Spain was set in place by the Professor’s father, Jesus Marquina, who didn’t live long enough to see his plan pan out. As the story goes, the Professor, as a child, was a sickly pale little kid living in a bed in a hospital. His father wanted him to have the best treatment possible in America, which required money. In order to arrange for the money, Marquina attempted to rob a bank, which ultimately led to his death in a violent police shootout. Evidently, the first and the foremost motive behind the Professor’s urge of conducting the heist was to honour his father’s memory by executing the heist planned by him. How do we confirm? In ‘Money Heist’ Season 2, when Berlin finds the Professor burning pictures of him and his father, he says, “We’re doing it for him”.

Setting the balance scale right

Making his father’s dream heist come true wasn’t the only incentive that pushed the Professor into pulling off a money heist never seen before. It gets deeper. A decade before ‘Money Heist’ swept us off our feet, people around the world found themselves choking under a financial crisis where the rich only got richer and the poor poorer. Here’s where the Professor plays the role of the Robin Hood figure in taking money from the rich and distributing it among the poor. However, one could argue that in the end the money is concentrated in the hands of a few robbers going against the above claim. The professor has an answer to that as well.

In the first story instalment of ‘Money Heist’, the Professor explains to the police, “In 2011, the European Central Bank made €171bn out of nowhere. Just like we’re doing. Only bigger. Do you know where all that money went? To the banks. Directly from the factory to the pockets of the rich. Did anyone call the European Central Bank a thief? No. ‘Liquidity injections’, they called it. I’m making a liquidity injection, but not for the banks. I’m making it here, in the real economy”. Moreover, in the Bank of Spain heist, the Professor literally pulled off a Robin Hood trick where he used planes to drop cash all over Madrid, putting the money back where it belongs – with the common people.

What’s the Professor planning for season 5 of ‘Money Heist’?

If we have known the Professor at all from the past few seasons, season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ would focus greatly on the escape of the team of robbers stuck inside the Bank of Spain. The last season has seen some shocking tragedies happen with the team, which has also taken their morale down a notch, not to mention that of the fans. However, knowing the Professor, he isn’t the one to give up and probably has a few more surprises left for his crew and fans. What are they, only time could tell! What’s interesting though is Raquel’s mention of “dolphins” to the judge in front of whom she appeared for trial. While that could mean a ton of things, one thing’s for sure – the final season is going to take ‘Money Heist’ out with a bang!

All hail the Professor!

