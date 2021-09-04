Money Heist Put Alvaro Morte Aka The Professor Through A Torturous Audition Process

‘Money Heist’ is a fantastic watch not only because of its premise but also because of its talented cast. Followers can’t get enough of the Professor’s (Alvaro Morte) sensible and sharp ideas. But did he bag the role so easily? Keep reading to find out

The Professor is without a doubt one among the fan’s favourites, owing to Alvaro Morte’s outstanding performance. His nerdiness, his methods, and the elegance with which he participated in the mastermind earned him fans all across the world. Nonetheless, the actor’s path to the starring role was not easy.

As El Professor, Alvaro Morte battled for the title of the top criminal mastermind in the history of crime drama. He had to beat ‘The Blacklist’s Raymond Reddington and ‘Prison Break’s Michael Scofield for the job. The directors desired a 50-year-old man with the appearance of a Harvard-educated professor to fit the role, which was five years older than Morte’s real age at the time.

Video Credits: Rao James

However, because the directors had previously worked with him, they immediately recommended him. He, on the other hand, had to audition five times in two months, each time getting it wrong before nailing the role on the fifth try. He initially believed ‘Money Heist’ would be like ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, and that he needed to be more like George Clooney, but he was proven wrong in the end.

The ‘Money Heist’ actor said, “I did 5 auditions for this position. I auditioned for greater than two months. My first audition, I mentioned, okay, it’s a heist, it’s Spain, so that they’re going to make a duplicate of ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, and so, they need George Clooney”.

A teary goodbye

‘Money Heist 5’ is set to debut on September 3rd. Alvaro will reprise his role in the two-part finale season. Inspector Alicia Sierra apprehended him and is torturing him in the trailer. Will his gang in red jumpsuits be able to function inside the Bank of Spain without the show’s mastermind, who is handcuffed and at the mercy of Alicia?

Money Heist teary goodbye

“I can’t tell you how the series is going to end. What I can tell you is that it is a season with a lot of tension, a lot of action, and it’s very exciting. And that’s very rewarding for an actor, but you have to get into that mindset and it’s quite exhausting, in a good way”, Alvaro said during an exclusive virtual set visit from Spain recently.

The production wrap of ‘La Casa De Papel’ or ‘Money Heist’ was announced in May of this year with a full team photo. Alvaro also shared a video of himself leaving the set’s compound for the final time, as well as an emotional goodbye note on Instagram.

Reminiscing about his last day on set, Alvaro also mentioned how difficult it was to say goodbye to a team with whom he had worked for four years. “I cried like there was no tomorrow (laughs). Yeah, there was a lot of crying, but I’m very grateful, very grateful”, he signed off as Sergio aka The Professor.

What do you think the end of ‘Money Heist’ Season 5 is? Let us know in the comments down below.