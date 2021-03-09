Too Many Money Heist Spin-Off Ideas Being Spun: Can We Expect The Unexpected?

Is a ‘Money Heist’ spin-off on the cards? What does creator Alex Pina think about it? Let’s find out!

In 2020, ‘Money Heist‘ released its much-awaited season 4. Since then, fans cannot wait for its season 5 to release on Netflix. As it was also earlier shared that the heist will finally come to an end in its fifth part. We cannot help but wonder if creator Alex Pina would be interested in giving rise to various ‘La Casa de Papel’ spin-offs. Fans have always shown a great inclination in getting to know more about the backstories of the various ‘Money Heist’ characters. Here is everything you need to know about the possible spin-offs.

On July 31, 2020, Netflix confirmed the renewal of ‘Money Heist’ for a fifth and final season. The season is slated to have ten episodes. After a considerable delay, ‘Money Heist’s’ Season 5 shooting began on August 3, 2020. Even though Netflix has not declared its release date, we can expect season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ to release by April 2021.

Throughout the four seasons of ‘Money Heist’, we have been introduced to numerous characters out of which some are loved and others loathed. Keeping in mind its record-breaking popularity, fans have questioned if, after the end of the Spanish heist crime series, we will get to watch its characters in a possible spin-off series.

In an interview with “OprahMag.com”, creator Alex Pina talked about possible ‘Money Heist’ spin-offs dedicated to its wide range of strong and diverse characters. Pina mentioned that they did have many possibilities for some spinoffs, thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters on the Spanish series, ‘Money Heist’. He further talked about how they have always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. Almost every character of ‘Money Heist’ has a duality that they would like to see in a spinoff. The audience could watch any of them in other contexts.

Kids of ‘Money Heist’ set up the plot for the first ‘Money Heist’ spin-off

Alex Pina further talked about some of the ideas he had for different ‘La Casa de Papel‘ spin-offs that could be developed in the future. Alex Pina felt that Arturito could have a black comedy. Berlin’s case for his own show also felt very clear to Pina as he is a misogynist, a psychopath, egocentric, a narcissist, a delinquent, and a rapist. Still, there are a lot of people who adore Berlin, because he values friendship, loyalty or fraternity. He also mentioned Nairobi and El Profesor. Denver is yet another character he felt that has his own charm. In the end, he added how he would love to write all of them as spinoffs.

He talked about how with ‘La Casa De Papel’, they go game by game, like Simeone. Chapter by chapter, sequence by sequence, line by line. They do not ever consider how long the show can last. If they got to know the scope of the phenomenon, they would not have thought about killing Berlin.

For months many fans have been talking about how they would love to watch a ‘Money Heist’ spin-off on Berlin. A Reddit user wrote: “So, what if Netflix makes a spin-off about Berlin’s past. Where he did robberies solo or with Tatiana. And make the series’ vibe like the current show’s style.” Another Reddit user wrote how a spin-off on The Professor and Berlin doing their other heists before the Royal Mint of Spain would be great to watch.

One of the main characters of ‘Money Heist’ that was sadly killed off at the end of its second season was Berlin. Despite being killed off, Berlin was brought back on the Spanish series in various flashback moments.

Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’

Season 4 of ‘Money Heist’ ended with the professor getting caught by Alicia Sierra. We also saw the most heartbreaking demise of Nairobi. Tell us what you think would unfold in the coming season of ‘Money Heist’ in the comment section below!