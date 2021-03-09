TV & WEB

Too Many Money Heist Spin-Off Ideas Being Spun: Can We Expect The Unexpected?

Kids of ‘Money Heist’ set up the plot for the first ‘Money Heist’ spin-off
DKODING Studio
Geetika Kanwara
Geetika Kanwara

I started my career as an Analyst with McKinsey but, my inclination towards the field of marketing-led me into grabbing a masters in Marketing. Life took a big circle and got me back to writing like my early childhood days. I worked as a Digital Marketing Intern with Scraplabs and as a Content Writing Associate with a travel company known as Liamtra. If not writing, you'll find me binge-watching a Netflix show, reading a book, listening to music or watching cute dog videos.

Previous Article
Chicken Girls Season 8 To Be Back With A Bang
Next Article
Humphrey Goodman To Soon Return To Death In Paradise