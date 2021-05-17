Will Mom Return For Season 9? Here’s Your Answer

Here’s the latest on CBS’s longest-running sitcom.

Alcoholism and its many challenges, especially in women, have rarely been portrayed with realism and a good dose of humour. And ‘Mom’ managed to do both well for eight funny seasons. But it looks like its future is now in jeopardy.

Is ‘Mom’ renewed for season 9?

Anna Faris and ‘Mom’ Season 9

Centring around Christy, a single mom who is newly sober and who moves in with her own estranged mother Bonnie, ‘Mom’ was all about recovering from alcohol addiction while imagining a better future. Alison Janney starred as Bonnie and Anna Faris as Christy, two moms who don’t always get along with each other but are thrown into circumstances in which they must try to.

‘Mom’ is also the longest-running sitcom for CBS, and to the current season, has been averaging 5.1 million total viewers. So when is the ‘Mom’ Season 9 revival happening, you ask?

As per all official statements, it looks like the moms will have to continue their sobriety journey off-screen.

CBS announced that ‘Mom’ is going to fold after its current eighth season. In a statement, executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker, and Nick Bakay said, “For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week”.

Alison Janney herself took to social media to talk about ‘Mom’ being cancelled. She said on Instagram, “Getting to be part of MOM these past 8 years…showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life”. She also thanked the show’s producers, writers, and actors.

Anna Faris and ‘Mom’ Season 9

Interestingly, the season that turned out to be the final season of the show was also a season without Anna Faris.

Anna Faris left ‘Mom’ after seven seasons, which makes one wonder about the impact it had on there being no ‘Mom’ Season 9 release date yet.

In a statement addressing her exit from the show, Faris had thanked the cast and crew, and it seemed that she was leaving not because of not getting along with the show’s people, but to pursue new opportunities. Regardless of that, Faris’ exit did change the show, especially because the show’s creators had decided against recasting the character.

But arguably, ‘Mom’ had progressed from revolving around Christy’s life as a sober mother raising teenagers including a pregnant one, to being focused on Chrisy and Bonnie and their Alcoholics Anonymous group. So, even without Faris, the show could’ve gone on. Ratings aren’t an issue either, since the show has been doing quite well. Perhaps the blame then can be put on the show’s creators themselves, who may have taken a creative decision to close the show.

But fret not fans. You can always rewatch the show anytime you like!