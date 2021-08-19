Modern Love Season 2 To Have A Flavour Of Game Of Thrones With Kit Harrington

This is how Kit Harrington reacted to the ‘Game of Thrones’ reference in ‘Modern Love’ Season 2.

‘Modern Love’ is here again with another season filled with hope, love, romance, and with a mix of despair. Where fans can’t wait to see the storylines in this new season, the level of excitement is on another level as their favourite ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor, Kit Harrington will also be seen in this season. And not just this, there is also a ‘GOT’ reference which will surely leave a huge smile on all of our faces.

Highlights —

What is the ‘Game Of Thrones’ reference in ‘Modern Love’ Season 2?

Kit Harrington’ response to ‘Game Of Thrones’ reference

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 reviews

‘GAME OF THRONES’ REFERENCE IN ‘MODERN LOVE’ SEASON 2

‘Modern Love’ Season 2 to have a flavour of historical fiction with Kit Harrington

In episode three of season 2, titled, “Strangers on a Dublin Train”, there is a short and witty reference to ‘Game Of Thrones’. In the scene, we see Kit Harrington, who is playing the character of Michael, have an endearing first meet moment with the medievalist Paula, played by Lucy Boynton, in a train. Micheal talks about his new love interest with his brother Declan (Jack Reynor), where the brother goes on to say, “OK. So, like Game of Thrones and stuff?” To which Michael had a very strange and angered response.

Related: Modern Love: 5 Moments That Redefined Love For Netizens

THIS IS WHAT KIT HARRINGTON HAS TO SAY ABOUT THE ‘GOT’ REFERENCE

In an interview with “E online”, Harrington says that he said yes to be a part of season 2 only because of the GOT reference line. He said, “No, that was in the script. And it’s one of the main reasons I did the piece. You know, I read that and I pissed myself laughing”.

Video Credits: Today Top Dose

He further added that showrunner John Carney asked if Harrington wanted to delete this line from the script. However, Kit refused to do so. He said,

“I said, ‘No!’… What I like about that moment, without giving too much away about the joke, is that you get the feeling that Michael, the character, has never seen the show, but it could also work on a level of, like, me the actor going, ‘Don’t even go there’”.

Related: Game Of Thrones Characters Are Filling In The Top Ranks Of Avengers

REVIEWS OF ‘MODERN LOVE’ SEASON 2

While many critics were satisfied with the intriguing storyline, many felt that season 2 lacked depth with underwritten characters. Matt Roush from “TV insider” highly appreciated the element of surprise. He said, “Modern Love can make you laugh, weep, sigh, shudder or swoon, sometimes all within a single story. Even when this exceptionally well-cast and admirably diverse series plays by the romance genre’s rules, there’s usually an element of surprise”.

Video Credits: pikaspectrum

On the other hand, Roxana Hadadi from “Roger Ebert”, said that the characters lacked chemistry, “Contrived situations, underwritten characters, and a lack of chemistry between many of these romantic pairings mean that Modern Love often drags”.

Have you seen season two of ‘Modern Love’ yet?