Miracle Workers Finally Coming With Season 3: Release Date Confirmation And More

Good news for all the ‘Miracle Workers’ fans out there as the show has been renewed for season 3.

It was in 2020 when fans last had an interaction with the series ‘Miracle Workers’. It has been more than a year now and they have been restlessly waiting to hear news about season 3. Well, let us tell you that your anticipation will not go to waste as it has been officially announced that ‘Miracle Workers’ will be soon meeting us again with season 3.

What is the storyline of ‘Miracle Workers’?

An American comedy-drama series, ‘Miracle Workers’ is a loose adaptation of Simon Rich’s novel. Each season is based on different writings of Simon’s work, where the first season has taken inspiration from the novel “What in God’s Name” and the second season is based on the short story “Revolution”. Created by Rich, the main cast of the show comprises Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Karan Soni, Sasha Compère, and Lolly Adefope.

‘Miracle Workers’ is coming with season 3 on TBS

It has become official that ‘Miracle Workers’ is coming with yet another season; however, the original creator, Rich, would be stepping out and instead executive producers Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick will be taking over as showrunners.

In an official statement, Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of original programming for TBS, TNT and TruTV said,

“Miracle Workers is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humour that we take pride in delivering to our viewers”. We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th-century history”.

Who can we expect to see in ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 3?

There is no official news about who will be returning to the show, but we can only assume that we get to see everyone from the first two seasons. This includes Daniel Radcliffe reprising the role of Craig Bog, John Reynolds as Mason, Karan Soni as Prince Sanjay, Angela Kinsey in the role of Gail, Jessica Lowe as Mary Baker, and many other characters.

When will season 3 of ‘Miracle Workers’ release?

After the second season, which aired in January 2020, fans have been waiting to hear the news about the release date of season 3. Well, the good news is that season 3 will be here soon, but when? There has not been an announcement for the same. But, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, we can say that there might be a little delay in production.

How excited are you for season 3? Let us know all about it in the comment section below.