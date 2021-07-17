Millie Bobby Brown To Get Married In Stranger Things Season 4

After going through countless struggles, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is set to chart a path that will finally lead to a happy ending.

‘Stranger Things’ resonated so much with the viewers because not only was it staged like a nostalgic period piece but also all of its characters were unique, especially Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. Unfortunately, Eleven’s character arc was mostly stuck in one place during ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 but there may finally be a silver lining for her. A happy ending for Eleven may be near since Millie Bobby Brown has teased that El is bound to marry her sweetheart Mike.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Eleven’s narrative needs a change

Eleven and Mike to get married

ELEVEN’S JOURNEY

In ‘Stranger Things’, Eleven was kidnapped at a tender age by Hawkins National Laboratory where she was experimented on due to her psychokinetic powers. This dismal treatment left a traumatic mark on her. But as she escaped and found refuge with her newfound friends Mike, Lucas, and Dustin, she was able to open up to the world. Yet a normal life was far-fetched for her: she had to deal with the dangerous dimension of Upside-Down for over three seasons.

Eleven and Mike to get married

Eleven was portrayed as a character whose childhood was taken away from her but ‘Stranger Things’ has also been about Eleven’s resilient and one-in-a-kind journey of reclaiming her childhood. She has done so by forging new bonds with her friends, eating Eggos, and being fathered by the incredibly caring Jim Hopper. Millie Bobby Brown’s courageous Eleven has fought so many battles, protected her friends at every turn and in Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, she lost her foster father Hopper as well as her powers.

pic.twitter.com/L7LJ0WNjsI — Stranger Things art by Lucas Rosen (@SThingsByLSR) August 25, 2020

For an adolescent girl, Eleven has been through so much. By making her life filled with tragedy, will fans become desensitized to her struggles? Does she not deserve a respite and a fresh narrative? Millie Bobby Brown has made it clear that she does.

ELEVEN AND MIKE’S LOVE

Amidst all of Eleven’s hardships, Mike’s friendship, and eventually, his love made Eleven sustain through the toughest times in ‘Stranger Things’. Their chemistry has been the focal point of the show and has made fans go crazy over their relationship. Their dance on ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police during the Snow Ball at Hawkins Middle School. This first dance and on-screen kiss between the two melted everyone’s hearts.

Related: David Harbour Cursed For Doing Something Horrible To Stranger Things Season 4

However, one of the most elemental turning points in their relationship has been Jim Hopper’s interference, which is understandable, given how protective he feels of his foster daughter Eleven. But his over caring nature turned out to be fatal as it caused a divide between Mike and Eleven. This was a really strange period as the threat of Mind Flayer also became more prominent.

Ultimately, at the end of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, Eleven had to take leave from Mike as she was taken in by the Byres family, which, along with El, bid goodbye to Hawkins. Will El and Mike reunite in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 or will their love will remain unrealized? Millie Bobby Brown has proposed a wonderous turn to their relationship for the ensuing story of the Netflix original.

Happy Birthday to the one of a kind Millie Bobby Brown! Brilliant, hilarious, kind. And just wait until you see her in S4… wow. So proud of you, Mills! pic.twitter.com/zLUGDR8YDQ — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 19, 2021

In a conversation with “Glamour”, Brown hinted that Eleven and Mike could get married. Millie said,

“(Eleven) loves Mike. I want them to get married, that’s what I need, I need a wedding scene for Stranger Things, period”.

Not only has she revealed that Eleven and Mike are made for each other and should marry, but Brown has also complained about the Duffer Brothers who created the show as they have always put Eleven under sad situations, turning her life “upside-down”. Even season 4 of the show is set to explore her traumatic past at the Hawkins National Laboratory rather than taking her story forward.

Therefore, Millie expressed, “(Eleven’s) been through so much, I just hope she’s happy. I always say to the Duffers, ‘Can she just not smile like in one take?’ I would love her story to be rounded off by like a good ending. I trust the Duffer brothers so much that it’s going to be beautiful and I’m going to love it no matter what it is but I’d love for her to get her powers back because she is a hero, she is like a superwoman in a way”.

Will the “superwoman” Eleven finally experience unadulterated happiness in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and potentially get married to her beau Mike? Or will the Duffers keep her trapped in misery?

What do you think of Eleven’s fate in ‘Stranger Things’? Would you like to see Mike and her married at some point? Comment below!