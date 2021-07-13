Shocking! Naive Millie Bobby Brown risks her life for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

The fate of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ is hanging in the air with the disclosure of new photos.

‘Stranger Things‘ has peeked to become one of the most celebrated shows of our time. This creation by the Duffer brothers has kept fans hooked for three successful seasons. It is only natural that everyone is excited for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, raising the stakes even higher for the show. Therefore, images from the show’s filming, that show Eleven in an ambulance, foreshadow a thrilling season like never before.

Highlights —

What happened to Eleven?

What is up with ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

ELEVEN IN DANGER

What happened to Eleven at the end of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 left fans bewildered. She was left utterly defeated and helpless. But recent on-set images hint at what Eleven is going through in season 4.

Millie Bobby Brown‘s Eleven might be facing serious injuries in Stranger Things of the fourth instalment. However, after taking a break from Hawkins, it will be interesting to see how she ends up back in danger.

The images that leaked depict a scene where Eleven is being hauled on a stretcher by healthcare workers out of a building, which had presumably caught fire. The setting also features actors playing firefighters, EMTs, and news reporters who are trying to tame the danger.

It remains unclear what exactly led to the situation in the scene. It is also puzzling if the building is located inside or outside the town of Hawkins. It could also be a site for the Hawkins National Laboratory, which Eleven must have tried to break into for her new mission.

This imagery of serious injuries experienced by Eleven indicates an adventurous season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’. It will be fascinating to see how Eleven, the most loved character of the show, evolves and fights in the upcoming season.

It’s also expected that the show will turn back the clock by exploring Eleven’s time as an experimental subject in the Hawkins National Laboratory. This is suspected as a clip of Eleven calling out “Papa” was revealed.

Video Credits: You Tube

STRANGER THINGS IN-STORE

As ‘Stranger Things’ has progressed into another season, the show needs to amp its energy up to keep the viewers hooked to their screens. All the latest developments and revelations about the show signify greater risks for Eleven and other characters.

For starters, a cemetery scene has been leaked. The setting shows actors Natalia Dyer (who plays Nancy) and Charlie Heaton (who plays Jonathan) reading a piece of paper, maybe reading lines, outside a cemetery. Clearly, some characters are set to face their demise in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.

In addition, Joe Kerry, who plays Steve Harrington in the show, was spotted as being injured and covered with blood. His former love interest in the show Nancy (Natalia Dyer) was also seen carrying a shotgun.

Video Credits: You Tube

This season is set to be darker than the others as “a new horror” that has been “long-buried” will emerge. The show’s official premise as revealed by the Duffer brother reads,

“A new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything …”

What’s more is that David Harbour’s Jim Hopper is set to return to the show after his uncertain fate in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. However, he will not be primarily located in Hawkins, Indiana anymore. Instead, we will see him in “the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia” as a prisoner of the Russians. Season 4 is staged to be mostly set outside Hawkins.

Harbour knows that it’s all or nothing for the highly awaited season 4. Therefore, just like the makers, he is leaving no stone unturned. He went to the extent of leaking images from the ‘Black Widow‘ set to the Duffer Brothers to save himself from being typecast and make Jim Hopper stand out. Fans can only hope that Harbour does not allow his character to get ruined. The image of a bald Hopper and Eleven’s serious injuries on her way to an ambulance have established that this season is indeed going to be very different.

let's give our new cast members a big hawkins welcome. roll call 🗣 [thread] — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 20, 2020

The show is also expected to turn upside-down with the entry of many new characters as several actors have been newly hired for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4. Among many new characters, Vicky will be played by ‘Anne with an E‘ actress Amybeth McNulty. As revealed by Netflix, Vicky will be “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our heroes”.

Are you excited to see a resilient Eleven overcome her serious injuries in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4? Comment below!