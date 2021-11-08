Millie Bobby Brown Is The Most Special And Favourite Child Actor On Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown seems to be the most favourite child actor among the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ and here’s the reason. Keep reading to find out why.

Millie Bobby Brown completely transforms on-screen as an iconic character while portraying Eleven on Netflix’s successful show ‘Stranger Things’. The role launched Brown’s career and established her as one of the best actresses of her generation, and she’s been steadily building on that success ever since. In addition to the upcoming fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’, Brown has appeared in the Netflix film ‘Enola Holmes’ and blockbuster films such as ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ and ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – AN INCREDIBLE ACTOR!!

The 17-year-old actress has frequently been praised for her professionalism on set, a topic that ‘Stranger Things’ co-creators Ross and Matt Duffer discussed in a 2016 interview with NPR. Regarding Brown’s acting abilities, Ross stated, “So someone like Winona or David, they know how to play to the camera. They know when it’s in close-up, they know when it’s not. But most child actors, they’re doing the same thing take after take after take. They’re not adjusting their performance to the lens or they’re not adjusting it to the camera position. But Millie absolutely is able to do that, which is another reason why she’s so incredible and I think why she’s able to communicate so much without saying very much”.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN – THE SPECIAL CHILD ON ‘STRANGER THINGS’ SETS

Though the Duffer brothers have been frequently singing Brown’s praises, the two openly discussed one instance in which the actress’ youth became more apparent, owing to a filming delay in season 1 of ‘Stranger Things’. During the same NPR interview in 2016, Ross and Matt Duffer discussed a rather hilarious incident they had with lead actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The two had been highlighting the numerous ways in which Brown is the epitome of professionalism when they detoured when they mentioned one specific moment that proved she’s still a kid, first and foremost. Ross began by stating,

“One day she showed up on set, and she [was] just covered head to toe in glitter. And she’s like, ‘I don’t know where this glitter came from.’ And it’s like I’m not having this problem with any of my adult actors. David Harbour is not coming in covered in glitter”.

Isn’t that hilarious? According to Matt, removing Brown’s glitter took longer than expected, and she inadvertently caused a 45-minute delay in filming! Girls just want to have a good time, right?