Millie Bobby Brown Loves Enola Holmes, Not Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown loves to play Enola Holmes! Let’s find out if she loves the character more than Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’?

Enola Holmes is Netflix’s ninth most-watched film. In the first month of its release, the successful movie got streamed in about 76 million homes. Netflix recently announced that ‘Enola Holmes’ will return for a second season. The first instalment, directed by Harry Bradbeer, was released on 23rd September 2020. The film was supposed to get released in theatres but, the pandemic forced the Warner Brothers to sell the film’s rights to Netflix.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Is ‘Enola Holmes’ Millie Bobby’s favourite?

Director of ‘Enola Holmes’ shares why he cast Millie Bobby Brown

Who will be a part of ‘Enola Holmes 2’?

IS ‘ENOLA HOLMES’ MILLIE BOBBY’S FAVOURITE?

Enola sets out in the first half to find her mother when she goes missing. Millie not only starred in the film, but she also executive produced it. The famous actor will reprise her role as Enola Holmes, Sherlock Holmes‘, younger sister in ‘Enola Holmes 2’. It will also feature the return of Henry Cavill as Sherlock and Bonham Carter as Eudoria.

Millie Bobby Brown’s favourite thing is ‘Enola Holmes’, not ‘Stranger Things’

The original film’s ending left fans yearning for more of Enola’s journey. The published book series on which the film got based has five volumes in all. Hence, fans can expect plenty more stories based on Enola’s life in the sequel. The first film was on the novel The Case of the Missing Marquess. The second instalment will most likely be on The Basis of the Left-Handed Lady.

Related: Millie Bobby Brown Is The Most Special And Favourite Child Actor On Stranger Things

Last year in an interview with Entertainment Weekly actor, Millie Bobby Brown shared how much she loved playing the role of Enola Holmes. “I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I will just do one movie, like, obviously’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart”. However, the actress also stated that she enjoyed portraying Eleven on ‘Stranger Things‘ since she did not just perform one thing and then quit playing her. She adored the fact that she could keep playing her.

DIRECTOR OF ‘ENOLA HOLMES’ SHARES WHY HE CAST MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

During an interview with Decider, filmmaker Harry Bradbeer explained why he cast Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown was already attached to the film, according to the Emmy winner, because she and her sister discovered the book and brought it to Legendary, who agreed to make it. As a result, they were partners and producers from the start. And then he showed her the script that got written, and the novel adapted. He also discussed his collaboration with Brown. They both chatted through each stage of the script as it was getting written.

Video Credits: HeyUGuys

He attempted, as best he could, to give her character as much depth as he could. The script was fantastic at first, but Enola was like Superwoman. She was performing incredible feats. As a result, he brought her down to earth and made things more difficult for her. As they came in and out, Millie and the director would discuss various subjects. In terms of her reaction to that, she was behaving like a producer. He also realised that her age group would be a critical audience for us. But Bradbeer was also aware that she was a source of information on that age group for him.

Related: Irresponsible Millie Bobby Brown Delayed Stranger Things Filming

WHO WILL BE A PART OF ‘ENOLA HOLMES 2’?

Aside from the main performers, we will see Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Susan Wokoma as Edith, and Adeel Akhtar as Scotland Yard’s Inspector and Sherlock’s close friend Lestrade.

Video Credits: Bestflix

‘Enola Holmes’ 2 will also feature many new characters. David Thewlis, who has previously acted in the ‘Harry Potter’ films and ‘Wonder Woman’, will be a part of Enola Holmes 2. Other actors include Sharon Duncan-Brewster from ‘Sex Education’, Abbie Hern from ‘The Twilight Zone’, Gabriel Tierney from ‘Endeavour’, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss and Hannah Dodd from ‘Find Me in Paris’. Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney, and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss are also on the list.

Filming on the sequel is also said to be taking place in London as it did for the first film. Currently, a definite release date has not been shared yet for Enola Holmes 2. However, since the year is about to end, we can expect the movie to release sometime in 2022.

Tell us if you are excited to watch the next chapter of ‘Enola Holmes’ in the comment section!