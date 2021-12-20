Millie Bobby Brown To Become A Con Artist

Millie Bobby Brown shot to global fame as ‘Eleven’ in Netflix’s original sci-fi thriller ‘Stranger Things’. The series received significant acclaim and earned Brown two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, besides being appointed as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador at such a young age.

So, what’s new? The actor is all set to headline the much-awaited Netflix thriller ‘The Girls I’ve Been’!

Highlights —

What is Tess Sharpe’s ‘The Girls I’ve Been’ all about?

Millie Bobby Brown’s Most Exciting Project so far

Millie Bobby Brown bags her fifth Netflix Original

What is Tess Sharpe’s ‘The Girls I’ve Been’ all about?

Written by American author Tess Sharpe, ‘The Girls I’ve Been’ revolves around three teenagers, two bank robbers and a single way out. The protagonist of the story, Nora O’Malley, the daughter of a con artist, grows up to be her mother’s protégé by targeting criminal men. In this young-adult page-turner, Nora plays the role of multiple women at the same time, pulling off the ultimate con, that is, escape. The element of thrill pops up when we realise that the bank robbers holding her hostage are unaware of her real identity. This suspense-loaded feminist thriller has already been declared as the most anticipated book of 2021 by Cosmopolitan, Buzzfeed and Marie Claire.

Millie Bobby Brown’s Fifth Netflix Original will leave you on the edge of your seats!

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to play the role of protagonist Nora O’Malley in Netflix’s adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s thriller ‘The Girls I’ve Been’. In this Netflix original series, Brown has taken up a rather challenging role with many facades – a sister, an ex, a secret girlfriend, daughter of a con artist and an opponent to criminal men. As her mother’s protégé, Nora also displays exceptional skills that help her get her friends and herself out of serious trouble.

RELATED: It’s Out In The Open! Millie Bobby Brown Bullies Her Stranger Things Co-Stars

Millie Bobby Brown’s Most Exciting Project so far

Considering the thrilling plot of ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, it is easily one of Millie Bobby Brown’s most exciting projects. The main challenge for Brown in playing the role of Nora is the multiple personalities that she will have to adopt as a con artist. As the story reveals, Nora displays exceptional skills in deception, which is key to the adventure that she and her friends embark upon.

Undoubtedly, Millie Bobby Brown has come a long way since her acting debut as a guest star in the fantasy drama series ‘Once Upon a Time in Wonderland’. Brown stole the spotlight with her exceptional performance as ‘Eleven’ in the Netflix sci-fi thriller series ‘Stranger Things’, and as an actor and producer for the Netflix mystery film ‘Enola Holmes‘. On 28 July 2020 Netflix announced her engagement in the suspense film ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, which Brown will not only star in but also executive produce through her production studio PCMA Productions. This may turn out to be one of Brown’s most exciting projects all thanks to the range of skills she will be able to display in terms of characterization and acting.

Millie Bobby Brown bags her fifth Netflix Original

Confirming Brown’s engagement, the streaming giant tweeted, “A new Netflix film adapted from Tess Sharpe’s novel, the thriller follows a con artist who must use her powers of persuasion & impersonation to free herself, her girlfriend & ex-boyfriend from a bank hostage situation”.

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Loves Enola Holmes, Not Stranger Things

After her memorable performances as Eleven and Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown bags her fifth Netflix Original as Nora O’Malley in Netflix’s adaptation of Tess Sharpe’s thriller ‘The Girls I’ve Been’. The film will be produced by Brown alongside ‘Ozark’ actor Jason Bateman. Although no official date of release for this twisty con-artist thriller has been announced so far, filming can be expected to begin sometime in 2022.

Considering her engagement in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and ‘Enola Holmes 2’, Brown is yet to begin filming ‘The Girls I’ve Been’, which is believed to be in its pre-production stage since July 2020. In other news, the actress will also be starring in and producing Netflix’s fantasy movie ‘Damsel’. Looks like 2022 is going to be a super busy year for Brown. How excited are you to see Millie Bobby Brown in the upcoming Netflix thriller ‘The Girls I’ve Been’? Tell us in the comments below!