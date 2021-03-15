Midsomer Murders Season 22 To Return Or Retire: Find Out Now

‘Midsomer Murders’ has continued its reign for almost 20 years. But, will it be returning for season 22?

‘Midsomer Murders’ has to be the only show which has entertained us for over 20 years now. The ITV crime-drama series has made a special place in the hearts of the audience, with its scintillating storyline and spectacular performance of the entire cast of the show. Now, it has been almost a year since season 21 released, and fans have been wondering ever since, whether or not there will be a season 22? Let’s find out.

What is ‘Midsomer Murders’ about?

Will there be a season 22?

Who can we expect to see in ‘Midsomer Murders’ Season 22?

What is the plotline of ‘Midsomer Murders’?

The detective-crime drama series is an adaptation of the novels by Caroline Graham and is set in the modern-day premises of England. The story revolves around the detective chief inspector, Tom Barnaby, and all the efforts made by him to solve innumerable crimes. After Tom, his cousin, John Barnaby, takes up the succession of solving many murders that are committed in the fictional town of Midsomer.

Will ‘Midsomer Murders’ return for season 22?

Good news for all the fans out there, ‘Midsomer Murders’ is coming with season 22. And, not just this, the production for the same is already under works. In an interview with “Radio Times”, executive producer Michele Buck said,

“We are very pleased ITV has asked us to produce more Midsomer Murders. We will have our signature mix of tantalising mysteries, wonderful guest stars and stunning locations while also maintaining a safe working environment for all our cast and crew in these current challenging circumstances”.

Midsomer Murders season 22 release date update

Neil Dudgeon, the actor portraying John Barnaby, further spoke about changes that had to be made due to COVID-19.

“Everyone is excited to get back to work. Sadly there won’t be as much hugging and kissing on set as usual but we’ve all got to make sacrifices! It’s bound to be a bit strange at first with all the safety protocols but hopefully, we can all keep each other safe and shoot another great series.”

There is still no official date announced for the release of season 22. However, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, we can expect a little delay and discrepancies in between filming.

Who all can we expect to see in season 22?

Well, one actor who will surely reprise his role is Neil Dudgeon. Apart from him, Fiona Dolman will also be seen playing the character of John’s wife, Sarah Barnaby. Annette Badland, who joined the cast in season 20, will also be returning with her character, Dr Fleur Perkins, the pathologist. Oh! and not to forget, everyone’s favourite, Paddy, the loyal and devoted canine, is here to stay with us.

As far as the guest star is concerned, there is no confirmation about the same. However, according to, “Radio Times”, judging from the previous seasons, there has to be at least one profound name.

How excited are you for ‘Midsomer Murders’ Season 22? Let us know about your feelings in the comments below