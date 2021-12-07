Michael B. Jordan’s Workout Routine For Creed 3 Will Make You Bury Your Head In Shame

Michael B. Jordan is currently bulking up for his role in the upcoming boxing sports drama film ‘Creed 3’. His personal trainer Corey Calliet recently shared a small video on his Instagram, showing Michael’s intense training sessions to prepare for the role.

Actor Michael B. Jordan is currently prepping up for his iconic role as Adonis Creed in the upcoming film ‘Creed 3’. ‘Creed’ is a spin-off film series to the original cult classic ‘Rocky’, starring Sylvester Stallone playing a boxer. To look convincing on-screen, obviously, Michael had to buff up quite a bit. His personal trainer Corey Calliet recently uploaded a post on his Instagram, showing just how intensely is Jordan preparing for the role. It was a short montage of several workouts that Jordan was performing, focusing on his shoulders and biceps.

Corey has been with Jordan for years. He is the same trainer who prepared the actor for his role in ‘Black Panther’ where he looked like a perfect specimen of the male form. However, later for ‘Creed 2’, Corey further helped Jordan achieve a lean look which was the demand of the character. Corey has also praised the actor for his dedication towards his physique and his consistency to bring authenticity to look as per his characters on-screen. Apparently, Jordan is also taking on the duties of the director of the film. Hence, he is dedicated to playing multiple roles for his film and apparently, he’s excelling at each one of them. Corey wrote on his Instagram – “Director by day, building a body at night!” He further went on showering praises on Jordan for his consistency. He wrote in the post – “In order to achieve the great reward a certain amount of consistency must be attained”.

Jordan plays a boxer in the film, hence, it becomes furthermore important for him to showcase his muscles, as per Corie. Hence, his biceps and shoulders have been the focus during most of his recent training sessions. In the video, the actor is shown performing cable fly, incline dumbbell rows, and a dumbbell curl variation. His intense facial expressions during the workouts go on to show just how serious Jordan is for the role. It seems like he would stop at nothing to ensure that every demand of the character is met and he makes it as believable as humanly possible.

In 2015, the film ‘Creed’, starring Michael B. Jordan, was released. It featured the star playing Adonis Creed, who seeks mentorship from Rocky Balboa. The film happened to be both a sequel and the spin-off to the original ‘Rocky’ series of films. Stallone co-wrote and starred in the film, which went on to become a major box office and critical success, earning an Academy Award nomination for Sylvester. The series was furthered with ‘Creed 2’, which was released in 2018. The sequel was yet another critical and commercial success. Around the same time, Jordan starred as the villain in the Marvel film ‘Black Panther’, where his performance was appreciated and earned him universal acclaim. Michael B. Jordan has since been among the most highly regarded actors in Hollywood.

‘Creed 3’ takes the story forward from its predecessor. This time around, Jordan is also helming the film, which can mean a lot of things for the actor’s future. But considering the hype surrounding the film, it is not difficult to assume that if the film succeeds, it will mean a lot for Jordan’s future as an actor and a director.

The film is under production and is slated to release in November 2022. Apart from Michael playing the titular role, the film also stars Sylvester Stallone reprising his role as the boxing veteran Rocky Balboa.

Tell us in the comments what are your expectations from ‘Creed 3’. Also, tell us your take on Michael B. Jordan’s extensive filmography.