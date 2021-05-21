MCU Wasn’t Enough For Elizabeth Olsen, Aspires For A Career In Television

Elizabeth Olsen has portrayed Scarlet Witch in the MCU for a long time, and now it seems that she is ready to spread Chaos Magic on TV.

Now, for those who know the Olsen family, it won’t be a surprise to find out that Elizabeth Olsen, one of the leading ladies of the MCU, isn’t the first one to come on short-form TV content. No doubt Marvel is looking to extend its universe and bring it to you in your favorite OTT platform. However, this situation still begs the question of whether Elizabeth Olsen could have a future in television?

Have you ever wondered why her last name ‘Olsen’ sounds so familiar? Well, you might be thinking of the Olsen twins. They were famous as the child stars in the hit TV series called ‘Full House’.

Now, in the past few years, with the reboot of the series, ‘Full House’ has gained a cult-like following. No wonder people were surprised to see Bob Saget take up the role of the Dad. Even after his image as the vulgar comic.

Elizabeth Olsen to live in a TV reality outside MCU.

However, Elizabeth Olsen of the MCU fame wasn’t one of the Olsen twins that were on this famous TV show. They were instead her older sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Both of them started acting around nine months after their birth. Yes, it takes nine months to make a star.

Though both of them are right now the wealthiest women of Hollywood, they have taken a break from acting. This is not the same for their sister Elizabeth who now has a series of hits in her portfolio and is looking forward to being part of new projects.

But, even though right now Elizabeth Olsen is the main starlet of MCU, her role as Wanda wasn’t her debut role in the TV industry. In fact, in 2018 she starred in another TV series called ‘Sorry for your Loss’. Her performance was lauded by critics and fans alike.

Olsen’s future on the silver screen.

There is no wonder that Elizabeth Olsen’s stint at the MCU has been a success be it on the big screen or TV. This could probably mean a future with a more diverse portfolio and projects that might include films and TV series as well. Well, as for her TV career, the MCU starlet has already made her debut with ‘Sorry for your loss,’ and is set to be part of another project called ‘Love and Death’. This time, the series is produced by HBO Max as per Variety.

‘Love and Death’ is going to be an official adaptation of the book ‘Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs’ by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs. No wonder that the producers went for a shorter title.

What to expect?

Now, only time will tell if this limited series lives to the expectations of the fans. With the MCU role, Elizabeth Olsen has gained fans across the globe that are waiting for her next project no matter if it is a film or a TV project. Needless to say, a lot of eyes will be seeing her play the role of Montgomery in her upcoming HBO Max series. Are you excited to see your beloved Wanda in a new Avatar? Comment and tells us.