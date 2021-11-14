TV & WEB

Mayim Bialik Struggled To Perform On Big Bang Theory Because Of Her Anxiety

Mayim Bialik struggled to perform on TBBT because of her anxiety
DKODING Studio
Smriti Bhalla

Quite an introvert in real life, I let my other side flow when I am writing. Other than entertainment and lifestyle, my other interest lies in sports. A soccer fan, I also enjoy writing about sports and am a die-hard fan of Ronaldo.

Previous Article
David Harbour Revealed Netflix Wanted To Ruin Stranger Things
No Newer Articles