Mayim Bialik Struggled To Perform On Big Bang Theory Because Of Her Anxiety

Mayim Bialik has come clean about performance issues she experienced due to anxiety on the ‘The Big Bang Theory’ set.

Mayim Bialik has always been authentic, real, and down to earth. The actress has never tried to portray a fabricated image of who she is and carries her heart on her sleeves. Given this, it is only natural that she would courageously talk about her mental health and reveal her struggles with anxiety while filming for ‘The Big Bang Theory‘.

It is becoming increasingly common for celebrities to talk openly about mental health not only for their own catharsis but also to raise awareness about the issue. Burgeoning concern over the global mental health crisis also drives many to initiate candid and public conversations around mental well-being.

It is also pertinent as a public figure to talk about one’s insecurities and mental setbacks because celebrities are always perceived to have perfect lives full of wealth, glamour, and acclaim. However, once they reveal their shortcomings and inner turmoil, it also becomes clear to the public that the grass is not exactly greener on the other side. Even highly paid, immensely successful, and much-loved artists can be afflicted with mental illness and emotional distress.

Be it Heath Ledger who conquered the world with his performance as Joker in ‘The Dark Knight‘, Philip Seymour Hoffman who took every role he did to another level or Robin Williams who delivered smiles to millions of people– these people testify that mental illness when unattended and not cared for, can take over not only one’s career but also life. Thus, it is extremely brave and responsible of Mayim Bialik to speak freely about her anxiety issues on her YouTube podcast.

Mayim Bialik anxiety issues

The actress shared that acting makes her very anxious: “With acting stuff, my level of anxiety surrounding performing is very, very high. It’s a high level of anxiety”. Bialik can take comfort in knowing that she is not alone. Even Ryan Reynolds disclosed this May, on the occasion of Mental Health Awareness Month, that anxiety has been his “lifelong pal”. His Instagram post divulged that he tends to “overwork” himself. Thus, it is only natural that he has now taken a hiatus from acting.

TEARS AND THERAPY

While Bialik can find some strength in knowing that her anxiety is not an isolated occurrence, the dire mental health of artists in Hollywood and show business conveys that there is a systemic mental health crisis in the industry. From issues of personal achievement to public perception, public figures go through it all. For instance, while Jennifer Lawrence, who has been on an acting break herself, had expressed that “scrutiny is stressful”, Emma Stone has also been open about her panic attacks and how acting helped her deal with them.

On the other hand, in Bialik’s case, as we know, her anxiety arises from acting. The actress mentioned that she tried to improvise to allay the jitters and throw them off yet it did not help:

“When I’ve tried to do things like improv — things that are very, kind of, free form, I freeze. I literally freeze. It’s like an instant knot in your throat … it’s stuck and there are tears there. Like, I want to cry.”

What the ‘Jeopardy‘ co-host has described is serious anxiety-related to acting, something she does for a living. It is harrowing to think of someone doing such a job every day that makes them want to cry. Mayim Bialik’s anxiety also got the best of her during the filming for ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

“I’ve had this a handful of times when working on Big Bang Theory when there was a certain way they wanted a line delivered, and I was like, ‘Oh okay, I got that. I’ll do that in the next take’. And I do it, but it’s still not right. And sometimes it’s like the audience isn’t laughing, you know it’s not funny”, shared Bialik. She added that after the anxiety starts hitting, she tries her best and attempts four-five more takes but eventually, the knot in her throat starts to bubble up again.

Nevertheless, the ‘Jeopardy’ co-host has displayed resilience against her mental setbacks and pursued treatment. She has not only gotten into therapy but also taken up meditation. Mayim Bialik does everything she can to live a life that is serene and stress-free. Most importantly, she is setting a wonderful example by being open about mental health and working towards her mental well-being.

