Mayim Bialik Is Missing The Big Bang Theory On Jeopardy

‘Jeopardy’ co-host Mayim Bialik has been in the eye of a storm ever since she was brought in to host the show. It is only natural that she would reminisce about her times on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Mayim Bialik’s selection as the host on ‘Jeopardy’ has been muddled with controversy. Her days on the show are a stark contrast to what she experienced on the hassle-free ‘The Big Bang Theory’, which she is now missing. Mayim Bialik is still pulling through her job and ensuring she is capitalizing on her strengths with ‘Jeopardy’.

The former host of ‘Jeopardy’, Mike Richards stepped down in September after allegations of pregnancy discrimination against him. Although Richards has denied them, the backlash aimed at him is also about him being White. ‘Jeopardy’ did not have a person of colour or a woman as a host for 38 seasons and Richards’ on-boarding only worsened the situation.

Mayim Bialik was announced as a guest host with him but became a co-host in September once he exited the show. Given that it’s Amy from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and a person of academia, a neuroscientist, Bialik’s selection seemed harmless and befitting.

However, cancel culture has become so rampant that even unproblematic public figures are not immune. Despite being known for her amicable nature and prowess in neuroscience, Bialik was not welcomed with open arms as a host on ‘Jeopardy’ by the fans.

The fans deemed Bialik anti-feminist and anti-vaccination. However, the actress has been vocal about her disappointment due to such a perception. “There were a lot of untrue things said about me”, Bialik expressed to “Glamour”.

Furthermore, she clarified that she and her entire family is vaccinated against Covid. Hence, it was “hurtful” for her to hear “untrue” things being said about her. Similarly, she stood for feminism and explained that just because she supports breastfeeding, she is not anti-feminist. Such claims against her are simply “crazy”, added Bialik.

BEST SUITED TO ‘JEOPARDY’

Mayim Bialik had it easier during her tenure at ‘The Big Bang Theory’. Cancel culture was not prevalent. She had to play to her strengths by portraying a neuroscientist, who had to navigate her relationship with the eccentric Sheldon Cooper played by her friend Jim Parsons.

Given that she spent years of her life on the show, it was definitely shocking for her to bid goodbye to it. Moreover, it was even worse to imagine that she could get a role as befitting to her as Amy was. While missing ‘The Big Bang Theory’, Mayim Bialik recalled,

“The only other time in my life that I’ve said, ‘There’s no better job than with this’ was when I was on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and it was ending. People were like, ‘Do you want it to end?’ And I said, ‘No. There’s no other job that’s been better than this’”.

Although Bialik has adulated the beloved sitcom to such an extend, she also expressed that she may have found a better match in ‘Jeopardy’, which she considers as her dream job. It is quite confounding to hear her call ‘Jeopardy’ her dream job over ‘The Big Bang Theory’, but it makes sense when she elaborates on this.

The neuroscientist and podcaster explains that her science know-how and performance acumen is a perfect match for a show like ‘Jeopardy’. She says,

“I have to say, the use of my brain and my skillset feels best suited by this job on ‘Jeopardy!’ It is a dream job. I think it’s a dream job for anyone, but especially for someone who is trained first as a performer and then as a science communicator. It’s a dream. It’s not just like, ‘Of course I want the job’. It’s a special, special experience to be given this opportunity at all”.

While the job came with “maddening” responsibilities and “schedule juggling”, Bialik was ever-ready for it. She was also concerned with the public reception of the announcement of her as a host on the show. Bialik teamed up with her 15-year-old kid to stay in touch with the sentiment of Twitter, she revealed. Due to Covid, she has not been able to really connect with her co-host Ken Jennings but hopes to “spend more time with him” as their job progresses.

