When Is Marvel’s MODOK Season 2 Coming To Hulu? Find Out Now

Has Marvel’s ‘MODOK’ been renewed for a season 2? Keep reading to know more.

Marvel’s ‘MODOK’, a Hulu original series, released all ten episodes of season 1 at once. The stop-motion animation delivers so many hilarious moments that you’ll be asking when more of the big-headed villain’s antics are on the way.

Patton Oswalt plays M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), a villain who has as much trouble keeping his family together as he does destroying the world in Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing). In a sequence of comical setbacks, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife files for divorce, and he loses control of his company. By the season finale, the story has taken a dark turn, with M.O.D.O.K. deciding to kill his entire family in order to gain world supremacy. He rapidly realises that without his family by his side, none of his accomplishments are important, and he pledges to recover them.

When is Marvel’s ‘MODOK’ Season 2 coming to Hulu?

Is ‘MODOK’ renewed for a season 2?

‘MODOK’ Season 2 would need to be approved by a new company, Marvel Studios, in order to be made. However, there is the possibility of a second season. Jordan Blum hinted at a season 2 story on Twitter and in interviews. Blum said in an interview with ComicBook that the creative team has a plan for season 2 and that they’re excited to continue the story. But, according to Blum, the only way to ensure season 2 is for fans to take to social media and show Hulu how much they enjoyed season 1.

Is it queer? I read the comic. I’m excited about a certain panel and a certain relationship! — Rebecca Kaplan (she/her) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@RebeccaKaplan6) April 27, 2021

So, when is ‘MODOK’ Season 2 set to release?

‘MODOK’ Season 2 does not have an official release date as of yet. ‘MODOK’ Season 1 premiered in February 2019 and was completed in October 2020, with animation and audio recording. It uses stop-motion animation, which requires hours of meticulous work for only a few seconds of footage in highly detailed works like M.O.D.O.K. ‘MODOK’ Season 2 may take some time to arrive in theatres with advanced animation. If a second season is greenlit quickly, it could be released in early 2022.

‘MODOK’ Season 2: Cast

Patton Oswalt is a writer and producer on the show, so it’s safe to assume he’ll return as M.O.D.O.K. Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, and Melissa Fumero, who play the villain’s family, are all expected to return.

‘MODOK’ Season 2: What to expect?

M.O.D.O.K. catches up with the alternate temporal version of himself, Anomaly, in the season 1 finale. According to Anomaly, the only timeline in which M.O.D.O.K succeeds in conquering the world is one in which his entire family is killed. While M.O.D.O.K. mulls over the difficult decision, Anomaly makes the final decision and murders his wife and children.

Video Credits: Hulu

M.O.D.O.K. beats the Avengers and sits on a throne fashioned of Iron Man’s armour, just as he promised. He tortures Anomaly in an attempt to resurrect his family using the killer’s ability. Regrettably, he can only see small portals that take him back in time to when his wife and children were still living. When Anomaly dies, he tells M.O.D.O.K. that there is no way to bring them back. M.O.D.O.K., on the other hand, is unstoppable. He’s more determined than ever to bring his slain family back to life and into the world he rules. At the end of the episode, the character exclaims, “M.O.D.O.K. shall have it all!”

Will his family forgive him? Is M.O.D.O.K. going to be able to save his marriage? We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Blum stated in an interview with Comicbook that he intends to include the X-Men in the upcoming season. He’d want to write a scene with Storm and M.O.D.O.K. “The X-Men floodgates have opened“, Blum says, referring to the first season’s appearance of X-Men villain Mr. Sinister. “So yeah, there are some bigger, bigger guys I’d love to have show up season 2.”

Blum also disclosed that a preliminary outline of season 2 has been sketched out. So it appears that ‘MODOK’s’ production staff will already be hard at work if/when season 2 is announced.

We are hoping to see ‘MODOK’ Season 2 on-screen asap. Stay tuned to us for more updates.