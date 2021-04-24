Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Is The Stuff Of Rachel Brosnahan’s Nightmares

Rachel Brosnahan has done a phenomenal job as Midge Maisel. But why is she scared of her character in ‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’?

Starring Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, and Tony Shalhoub among many others, ‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ is a gem of a show. The American comedy-drama has gathered popularity since its release in 2017 and continues to do so. Ever since ‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Season 1 aired on Prime Video, it did not take long for the series to gather a large audience. According to “Deadline”, the pilot, which debuted on March 17 on Amazon Video in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Japan, drew an average customer rating of 4.8 with 92% 5-star reviews. This also meant the pilot episode of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ was one of Amazon Video’s most successful ever.

Highlights —

Everything that has gone down so far

Why is Rachel Brosnahan scared of Marvelous Mrs Maisel?

With three seasons available for viewing and a fourth instalment in the making, ‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ is a story of Miriam “Midge” Maisel who flips her perfect life-turned-tragic story into her comical narrations. While fans can’t seem to get enough of Midge, the lead actress has expressed some concerns. So, why is Rachel Brosnahan scared of Marvelous Mrs Maisel? Read on to know more.

Everything that has gone down so far

Season 1 starts off with an introduction to Midge, whose life takes a big turn when her husband, Joel, leaves her for his secretary. However, it was that one drunken comedy act that got her the attention she deserved. Susie, Midge’s manager, attempts to get her out of trouble whenever she can. But nothing stops the lead protagonist from being her real self; even if it means getting arrested for nudity and obscene language. At the same time, Midge tries to figure out her relationship with Joel. At the end of the season, the audience witnesses an angry Joel storming out of the Gaslight, followed by Midge introducing herself as “Mrs Maisel”.

Rachel Brosnahan scared of Marvelous Mrs Maisel?

The second instalment begins with Midge demoted to switchboard operator after Penny Pan made a scene at B. Altmanm blaming Midge for Joel leaving her. While Rose makes an extempore move to Paris, Susie is abducted but is soon released. Meanwhile, Midge tries to reconcile with Joel but he confesses that he may never feel comfortable with the subject of her stand-up routines. Then comes Benjamin Ettenberg, the eligible doctor from New York, who eventually falls head over heels for Midge and seeks to marry her. Later on, Midge accepts an offer to perform as an opening act for Shy Baldwin. The season ends with Midge spending the night with Joel.

Related: What Did Rachel Brosnahan Steal From The Sets Of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel?

In season 3, Midge is seen preparing herself for her first USO show with Shy Baldwin. Later, she finds out that Susie intends to manage Sophie Lennon. This makes her really mad but eventually, she accepts the reality. Meanwhile, Joel struggles at the career front when he learns of the illegal Chinese gambling den in the new nightclub he’s working at. Abe and Rose are forced to make some major changes in their lives after the former loses his job at Columbia University.

Video Credits: IMDb

Midge is on a roll between her stand-up acts during the Shy Baldwin tour and the radio gigs in New York. But the success doesn’t last too long. Midge ends up bearing the brunt of her anxiety as she nearly outs Shy on stage and is kicked off the tour.

Why is Rachel Brosnahan scared of Marvelous Mrs Maisel?

Viewers of the series would agree that Marvelous Mrs Maisel is the scariest and is a big risk-taker. From being a content, naive housewife to “baring it all” on stage, fans are always ecstatic yet nervous to know how far Midge would go to survive. To understand this better, the lead actress Rachel Brosnahan shares that the experience she has had is beyond what she would’ve imagined doing. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she talks about all the things that have scared her over the past three seasons.

“It’s definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever done. It continues to get more terrifying as we go on”, she says. RB expresses that the fear comes from the reality that Midge Maisel is herself a comedian, however, Brosnahan hasn’t done any comedy in real life. “I have a whole new respect for stand-up comedians; I don’t know how they do what they do”, Rachel added.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

The actress further shares that among all the things that make her most nervous is “as the show has gone on, Midge has had to become much more technically accomplished. She is a stand-up now and the audiences keep getting bigger”. While Brosnahan continues to remain scared of the role, it doesn’t seem like that she intends to step away from the role anytime soon.

Do you think Marvelous Mrs Maisel is the scariest? What do you think is in store for season 4? Do you think Joel and Midge will get back together in season 4? Let us know in the comment section below.