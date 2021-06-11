Marvel Already Considering 3 More Seasons Of Loki!

Marvel says that it wants at least three more seasons of ‘Loki’.

This will surely come as great news for all the Loki fans out there, as it looks like Marvel is keen on producing three more seasons of this series. After an entire series on ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Marvel is here to entertain us for a long time with the future planned for ‘Loki’. But how true is this story? Let’s find out.

Highlights —

The plotline of ‘Loki’ series

Marvel wants three more seasons

When will ‘Loki’ Season 2 happen?

Marvel confirms 3 more seasons of ‘Loki’!

WHAT HAT IS THE PLOTLINE OF ‘LOKI’?

A sci-fi American television series, ‘Loki’ is helmed by Michael Waldron and revolves around the Marvel comic character of the same name. The premise of the series is based on the events that took place after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, with an alternative version of Loki in a different timeline. The series is produced by Marvel Studios, with Tom Hiddleston playing the character of Loki.

Video Credits: Heavy Spoilers

MARVEL WANTS TO EXPAND THE ‘LOKI’ FRANCHISE

According to “We Got This Covered”, Marvel studios wants to produce three seasons of ‘Loki’ series. It is still not confirmed if Tom would be part of all the upcoming seasons, but Marvel is keen on sticking with him till the end of all the seasons.

Related: Loki: WandaVision Foreshadows The Fate Of Thor’s Cameo

‘LOKI’ SEASON 2

Even before season 1 was released, marvel has confirmed that season 2 of ‘Loki’ is most likely to happen. In an interview with “Indie Wire”, Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore talked about the future of ‘Loki’ on Disney+, revealing that there is a possibility of extension of the ‘Loki’ series. He said, “He’s one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off”.

Video Credits: Beyond The Trailer

He further added,

“Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people”.

WHEN WILL ‘LOKI’ RELEASE?

‘Loki’ will be available to watch on Disney + from June 9, 2021, with the next episode releasing on 16th June.

How excited are you for ‘Loki’? Let us know in the comments below.