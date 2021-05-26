Mare Of Easttown Season 2: Here’s All You Need To Know

Will ‘Mare Of Easttown’ come back with season 2? Let’s find out.

There are shows which we watch to pass our times, and then there are shows that keep us hooked at all times, and ‘Mare of Easttown’ is one such series. Be it the authenticity of all the characters or the marvellous acting of Kate Winslet, this show is something that every crime and thriller fan should have on the top of their watchlist. Now, after the release of season 1, fans have been eagerly dying to know whether ‘Mare of Easttown’ is coming with season 2.

What is ‘Mare of Easttown’ about?

Will season 2 happen?

‘Mare of Easttown’ reviews

What is the plotline of ‘Mare Of Easttown’?

An American crime-drama series, ‘Mare Of Easttown’ revolves around Mare Sheehan aka Kate Winslet, a private investigator who comes to a small town near Philadelphia to solve a murder case of a teenage mother.

Is ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 happening? Here’s all you need to know

While Mare is sort of known as a town hero, she herself is battling a divorce, her son’s death due to suicide, and a drug-addict daughter-in-law, who is after Mare’s grandson for custody. Helmed by Craig Zobel, this show premieres on HBO, with Jean Smart, Guy Pearce, Julianne Nicholson, Angourie Rice, David Denman, Evan Peters, and John Douglas Thompson as part of the phenomenal cast.

Is ‘Mare of Eastown’ coming with season 2?

Well, since ‘Mare of Eastown’ is a mini-series, the chances of HBO renewing it for another season seems very low. However, don’t lose hope just yet, keeping in mind the positive response received from the audience, the creators might decide to renew the series for another season. Till then, if you haven’t already, you can watch ‘Mare Of Easttown’ on HBO.

Reviews of ‘Mare Of Easttown’

Well, looks like critics and audience both are huge fans of the work of the entire cast and crew of ‘Mare of Easttown’. While a few critics couldn’t stop singing praises of Kate Winslet, others felt that it was the ensemble that held the show together. Bill Goodykoontz from “Arizona Republic” stated, “Winslet is the show. Her performance is fascinating – powerful, but she never overpowers it. It’s a difficult task to make someone want to watch you suffer”.

On the other hand, Marty Brown from “Common sense Media” said,

“Kate Winslet may be the star, but it’s the ensemble here that makes her new murder mystery series stand out from those that are pure logic puzzles or that focus strictly on killers or detectives”.

Have you watched ‘Mare Of Easttown’ yet? If yes, whom do you think stole the show?