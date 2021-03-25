Manhunt Season 3: Expect The Unexpected

‘Manhunt’ is a drama anthology series that features investigative cases of high severity that represent real-life domestic terrorism events throughout the United States of America.

On August 1, 2017, it premiered on Discovery Channel for the first time under the title ‘Manhunt: Unabomber‘. The men behind the edge-of-the-seat thriller are Andrew Sodroski (creator), Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson.

‘Manhunt’ received universal praise from fans as well as critics upon its release on Discovery. For its compelling plot, investigative beats, and smooth pace, the scripted series was lauded. On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the show holds a 93 percent approval rating with a critical consensus that reads,

“Engrossing and affecting, Manhunt: Unabomber uses a taut, carefully crafted plot to reveal the truth behind the real tale that is frequently exaggerated”.

The show was renewed for another season after its worldwide success, not by Discovery but by Spectrum, which spawned a second season in February 2020. The second season, named ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’, was published as an anthology series that managed to garner steady ratings. That takes us to the natural question: Is there going to be season 3 of ‘Manhunt’? Who are the cast and crew? Well, let’s find out!

When is season 3 of ‘Manhunt’ releasing?

You might wonder about the shift in the network and the show’s style. Discovery squashed the expectations of another season despite its huge success and expressed the intention to focus on its strength, i.e. unscripted docu-series. The series was suggested to Charter Communications after enough back and forth, who picked it up for two seasons that are scheduled to debut on Spectrum.

‘Manhunt’ Season 2 consisted of ten episodes of 50-60 minutes each with a runtime. Spectrum is still bound by a deal to release another season, as far as the third season is concerned. It is fair to say that ‘Manhunt’ Season 3 will be released sometime in 2021.

The cast of ‘Manhunt’ Season 3

Since it is an anthology series, the cast for each season is completely different.

Season 1 features Sam Worthington’s ‘avatar‘ fame as FBI officer Jim Fitzgerald, who proves able to bring the terrorist to justice. The MCU movie alum Paul Bettany as the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, follows him as the co-lead. Jeremy Bobb as Stan Cole, Keisha Castle-Hughes (‘True Blood’) as Tabby Milgrim, Lynn Collins as Natalie Rogers, Brían F . O’Byrne as Frank McAlpine, Elizabeth Reaser as Ellie Fitzgerald, Ben Weber as Andy Gianelli, and Chris Noth as Don Ackerman.

Season 2 stars Cameron Britton as security guard Richard Jewell, who is wrongly accused of a fatal crime. He is best known for his role in ‘Mindhunter’ as the infamous serial killer Ed Kemper. The character of the evil Olympic Park Bomber, Eric Rudolph, is tested by Jack Huston. Maybe you know him from his ‘Boardwalk Empire’ job. Judith Light plays Jewell’s girlfriend, Bobi Jewell, while the fierce journalist Kathy Scruggs stars as Carla Gugino (‘Haunting on Hill House‘). Arliss Howard appears as Earl Embry, the bomb specialist. The cast also includes Gethin Anthony as Jack Brennan and Kelly Jenrette as Stacey Knox.

As of now, there are no updates on the cast and crew that are going to be included in their third season. We hope that producers will select talented actors this time as well.

How many episodes can we expect?

We can’t give you any information about the next season’s episodes right now because Netflix hasn’t revealed any details about the show. You may have noted that in season 1 there were 8 episodes while there were 10 episodes in season 2 and that’s why some fans are hoping that there will be 8-10 episodes in the next season.

Well, there’s no news that can give us insights into the teaser for next season. Since the makers haven’t even renewed the third season, it won’t be published soon. Nevertheless, we will inform you if any update arrives. Till then, you can watch the ‘Manhunt’ Season 2 trailer full of fun and adventurous scenes.

Stay connected with us to learn about drama updates. And let us know what you expect from season 3 of ‘Manhunt’. Drop your comments in the box below.