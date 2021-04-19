TV & WEB

Is Manhunt Really Making A Comeback With Season 3 In 2021?

Is ‘Manhunt’ comeback with season 3 in 2021?
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Steven Knight To Take Forward Peaky Blinders Franchise Without Tommy Shelby
No Newer Articles