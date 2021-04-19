Is Manhunt Really Making A Comeback With Season 3 In 2021?

Critically acclaimed season 2 of ‘Manhunt’ ended in early 2020, so is it too early to expect a third season, or are the makers gonna surprise us with a pleasantly shocking announcement sooner than we expect?

Discovery Channel really hit the ball out of the parks when it aired the anthology drama series ‘Manhunt’ back in 2017. The anthology series featured nationwide manhunts for the perpetrators of some domestic terrorist crimes. Known for its hard-hitting storylines and arresting visuals, the series was received with positive critical and commercial acclaim for the first two seasons. After season 2 culminated in the first quarter of 2020 on Spectrum Network, the fans have been on a lookout for whatever information there is about the third season of the celebrated series. But there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Along with the fact that the contract was for a three season-long series, this silence of show’s cast and producers exudes an ominous vibe regarding the fate of the series. But are Netflix and Spectrum really ready to let go of a goose that lays golden eggs? Let’s find out.

‘Manhunt’ premiered on Discovery Channel in August 2017 as a mini-series which talked about the ensuing manhunt for the terrorist known as Unabomber, aka Ted Kaczynski. Many people remember him as the mathematics teacher cum fanatic who embarked on a bombing campaign around the country in order to raise his voice against the modern technology destroying the environment. The first season ran for 8 episodes and became immensely successful, securing 93 percent positive score on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. While the series mostly stayed loyal to the real accounts and inserted as much realism as they could, the drama part was added to make the series look more interesting to the viewers. Likewise, the second season, titled ‘The Deadly Games’, centred on hunt for another homebred terrorist named the Olympic Park Bomber.

‘Manhunt’ season 1 and 2 received widespread acclaim

‘Manhunt’ review

‘Manhunt’ succeeded in gaining a large number of viewers right from the first episode. What worked greatly in favour of the series was the compelling visuals, the crime thriller like treatment, and some impactful performances from the main cast. The writers received rave reviews for their research into the subject matter without exaggerating it a lot, or without glorifying the villains, as in the case with more such ‘true crime stories’.

However, there were also a few controversies related to ‘Manhunt’, mostly related to the inaccurate depiction of the role of different FBI agents during the entire ordeal. Jim Fitzgerald later told the media that the series was almost 80 percent accurate while 20 percent of it had been exaggerated for dramatic effect. But exaggeration is at the core of this drama. Otherwise, everyone would rely on documentary films to quench their thirst for knowledge. And artists are at liberty to ensure entertainment, even if it slightly alters the events.

‘Manhunt’ Season 3 will most likely be delayed until 2022

Considering the fact that the second season of ‘Manhunt’ only premiered after three years since the debut season, we can expect that the third season will perhaps take another full year to arrive. It’s the general opinion at-least. That said, there has been no concrete evidence of whether the third season is actually coming or not. But since Netflix has meddled in after acquiring rights for streaming the series, we are more than hopeful that the third season is secretly under production. Netflix is not known to let go of the content that viewers demand. In fact, it’s the opposite! Netflix likes to stretch any possibility and in this context ‘Manhunt’ happens to be one of the most streamed international crime dramas on Netflix.

And we can’t even say that the writers have probably run out of the content. America is a land full of stories and some of the weirdest real-life crime stories we hear are from the land of liberty. So, in all probability, the writers are on their job already to find a new man to “hunt”.

‘Manhunt’ Season 3 cast

As for the cast of the new series, we already know that the first two seasons are separate stories in themselves and it is highly likely that ‘Manhunt’ Season 3 will feature an entirely new cast. So let’s wait until there is an official announcement for a third season!

Tell us in the comments whether you think the third season of ‘Manhunt’ is already under production or you are also a sceptic ready to wait a couple more years for that to happen.