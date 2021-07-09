Made For Love Season 2: Release Date Update And More

The first season of HBO Max’s ‘Made for Love’ ended with a crazy cliffhanger. And it’s been some time since we saw the season finale and there has been no announcement regarding the future of the series. Is HBO Max even interested in the series renewal of ‘Made for Love’?

There is something very uneasy about the series that ends with a cliffhanger. Especially when you know that there is also a possibility that the series in question will not be renewed further. And even if it does, there is typically a year-long wait until that cliffhanger reaches its conclusion. ‘Made for Love’, the HBO Max edgy comedy, also ended like that.

While we agree that it was not as massive a cliffhanger as other television series, it still happens to be the most keenly awaited series of the year, for more than one reasons. For one, the series has been reviewed as being among the best dark comedies of the year 2021. And now, fans are keenly awaiting the announcement for the of ‘Made for Love season 2’. Where are we and where does HBO stand when it comes to that?

Highlights —

‘Made for Love’ was a big critical success

Is ‘Made for Love’ getting renewed?

‘Made for Love’ Season 2: What’s happening?

‘Made in Love’ is an American dark comedy series based on the 2017 novel of the same name, written by Alissa Nutting, it premiered on HBO Max in April 2021. The women-centric story is based around an emotionally troubled woman named Hazel Green-Gogol, who has just come out of a strenuous 10 years old marriage to a tech billionaire. Just when she begins to feel a sense of relief, she realizes that she is carrying a tracking device fitted into her by her psychopathic ex-husband. And now begins a new struggle in her life.

She is tracked every single minute of the day, along with her whereabouts and her live feed being sent to her ex. The ultimate punch to her gut is that the device fitted in her brain also channels her ’emotional data’, which leads Hazel to feel enslaved. The series, which has very few characters, mainly focuses on Hazel and her attempts to come out of this ‘prison of sorts’.

Related: Zack Snyder Tortured By Warner Bros For Making Justice League

‘MADE FOR LOVE’ IS A CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SERIES ON HBO MAX

Cristin Milioti, best known for playing the mother in ‘How I Met Your Mother‘, breathes life in Hazel’s character. Her psychopathic husband, Byron Gogol, is played equally well by Billy Magnussen. Dan Bakkedahl and Ray Romano also have key characters to play in this twisted wild tale of freedom and a philosophical conundrum of the question of ‘free will’. The series received great success due to its fresh plot and the greyish shades of its main characters. Most reviewers praised the performances and the writing, laden with a lot of sardonic humour and some deeply disturbing sequences. The series earned a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating almost universal acclaim.

Cristin Milioti, best known as the Mother on #HIMYM, stars in HBO’s new sci-fi comedy #MadeForLove. She plays Hazel, a wife on the run from her controlling husband despite the CCTV-like microchip he put in her brain.



Learn more about the show in this Q&A video! pic.twitter.com/j6dVy4uaZi — GMA News (@gmanews) May 2, 2021

‘MADE FOR LOVE’ SEASON 2 RENEWAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

The season 1 finale of ‘Made for Love’ ended with Hazel finally signing the divorce papers. But what appalled the fans was her decision of visiting the ‘hub’, like a fly approaches a spider’s web. This led the fans to wonder what would happen to her in the next season. But to their great dissatisfaction, HBO Max is yet to announce its plans for the second season of ‘Made for Love’. But there are many things that work in favour of that happening.

First of all, ‘Made for Love’ is a decently budgeted series, which wouldn’t strain the bank balance of a media giant such as HBO Max a lot. Also, the series has received almost universal critical acclaim, which might work in its favour when it comes to a series renewal. Nothing can be said for sure though, for the ruthless executives hold the power to make the fans happy.

Video Credits: You Tube

As a breather though, HBO Max respected the creative liberty of director Zack Snyder and his fans’ sentiments and let ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ see the light of the day. So it’s not always gloom and despair when it comes to HBO and their approach towards fan’s demands. Let’s just hope that summer 2022 is the time when we get to know what happens to our poor Hazel and her monster of a husband.

Tell us in the comments your reviews of this fairly underrated series. Also, tell us how lovely Cristin Milioti looks in ‘Made for Love Season 2’.