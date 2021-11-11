Anya Taylor Joy’s stars are shining brightest these days. As she is drawing praises for ‘Last Night in Soho’, she is already selected for the most iconic role of her career yet. She will play a young Furiosa in the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. But why hasn’t she met the director George Miller yet?

If we talk about the best action films from the previous decade, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ might very well be in the top 3. The same goes for the most powerful female character, which arguably can be attributed to Imperator Furiosa, played by extremely talented Charlize Theron. The film was easily counted among the top 10 list of the decade. Director George Miller announced that he liked the character of Furiosa so much that a standalone prequel movie was inevitable. Hence fans are excited for a great action film with Charlize Theron being an action star yet again. However, to crush those expectations, it was announced that Theron won’t return to reprise the role of Furiosa in the next ‘Mad Max’ film. Anya Taylor Joy, ‘The Queen’s Bandit’ actor, will be playing the younger Furiosa this time around. Anya has also publicly declared her admiration for George, but as it turns out, she hasn’t met her soon-to-be director yet.

Highlights —

Mad Max actress has not met the director yet

Mad Max actress finalised

Mad Max actress is finalised but hasn’t met the director yet for this reason

Ever since she appeared on the horizon with Robert Eggers’ niche masterpiece ‘The Witch’, Anya’s career has seen an unprecedented rise. Her leading role in ‘The Queen’s Gambit‘ further established her as a great actress. However, other than her acting skills, her unconventional good looks have also been the talk of the town. Exuding a mysterious vibe, her face is highly expressive. Thus, she has been the favourite choice of many big directors working today. George Miller came across her through his friend and filmmaker Edwar Wright. She is starring in Edgar’s new film ‘Last Night in Soho’, which was released recently and has been a talk of the town. While the film has received polarized reactions, George Miller was already smitten by Anya.

Related: Mad Max Wasteland theory: George Miller is lying to us all

MAD MAX ACTRESS FINALISED

Apparently, George admires Edgar as a filmmaker. In a pre-screening, George came across Anya’s performance in ‘Last Night in Soho’ and told Edgar that he was looking for a girl in her 20s to play a young Furiosa. Edgar was quick to assure him that Anya would be perfect for the role as she was a talented, highly professional actress. The director got in touch with Anya and asked her to audition to say lines from the classic 70s film ‘Network’. Anya sent her recording over the phone, George loved it, showed it to the studio and it was done!

MAD MAX ACTRESS HAS NOT MET THE DIRECTOR YET

Anya gave an interview to “The Hollywood Reporter” and expressed her excitement about working with George Miller. She said that she was highly delighted as working with George even at the initial stage of production was like going to a university. She further said that she liked how they were also discussing the story and not only her character. This feeling of inclusiveness is what makes actors deliver their best. Hence, Anya is already very excited to meet George in person and get the ball rolling. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Anya has yet to meet George. But we can clearly see how eager she is for playing one of the most iconic and powerful roles ever put to screen.

The production of ‘Mad Max’ is already delayed. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2023 or 2024. With Anya on board, the experience will certainly be wholesome!