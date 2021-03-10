MacGyver Season 6: We Know The Exact Fate Of The Show

Rebooting old popular TV shows is the new thing and CBS has done something like that for ‘MacGyver’ as well. Following the recent fifth season for the ‘MacGyver’, could we be looking at season 6? Or has CBS already dropped the ball on the spy game? Keep reading to find out more!

The CBS reboot of the hit ABC spy series, ‘MacGyver’ hit the screens with the fifth season late last year, leaving us wondering if season 6 could be around. The fog hasn’t lifted on the possibility of the series being cancelled given the fate of the original series that had met an unexpected end after completing seven seasons. Moreover, the recent season has reportedly seen a drop in the viewership rating. Could all this prove fatal for the CBS reboot of ‘MacGyver’ or could it pull through into season 6? Let’s find out!

The OG ‘MacGyver’ was cancelled

ABC changed TV when it brought out ‘MacGyver’ in 1985, a never-seen-before spy show. A soft-mannered, genius Vietnam vet by the day and a secret agent (who isn’t very fond of firearms) by the night, MacGyver, was the lead character of ABC’s show following around the titular character through his spying adventures. For its entire course, ABC’s ‘MacGyver’ offered an entire generation an icon that came up from none other than a TV show.

Overnight, ‘MacGyver’ became a cultural phenomenon and people couldn’t stop talking about it. In fact, it was the show that set up the career for Richard Dean Anderson as he went on to play the spy with the golden mullet and no firearms for seven outstanding seasons.

‘MacGyver’ Season 6 Will CBS renew the show for the sixth season or let it remain cancelled

Even after being a success with the viewers and the small screen, ‘MacGyver’ was pulled down one fine day shocking everyone. The show was taken off air after releasing the finale in the spring of 1992. However, as known for a fact, viewership ratings were definitely not the issue behind the shocking departure of the hit ABC show. Rather it was a cold-blooded decision made by the ones involved with the making of the show, who realised that the story had come to the end of its course. Apparently, people on the set were ready to move on and so was the lead man, Richard Dean Anderson. The actor told “TVGuide”,

“The only reason it went off the air was that everybody was ready to move on. I was physically exhausted and had no life”

On this day in 1985, the Original #Macgyver premiered.😃 pic.twitter.com/5u0jkQAbKI — Melissa Langley (@MKL712) September 29, 2017

The ‘MacGyver’ reboot is already out with season 5

ABC might have broken millions of hearts with the cancellation of ‘MacGyver’, but it only took a decade and some more before CBS hopped on the reboot bandwagon and revived the show in 2016. Created by Peter M. Lenkov, CBS’s reboot of ‘MacGyver’ stars Lucas Till as Angus Mac or “MacGyver”. Although it isn’t the same having Lucas Till replace Richard Dean Anderson as the ingenious spy, Till does an incredible job at the presentation of the character that is already so loved.

The ‘MacGyver’ reboot premiered in 2016 on CBS and soon enough the show had completed successful five years on the television. Season 5 of the ‘MacGyver’ reboot was launched in December 2020 and we might just be looking at a season 6.

As for working on the reboot of what could be called a classic, Lucas Till admitted that it was not always easy. In fact, the actor made some serious allegations against creator Peter Lenkov. Apparently, Till fell victim to Lenkov’s bullying, verbal abuse, and body-shaming all because the actor needed to fit in the shoes of his predecessor. Till said,

“I’ve never worked this hard in my life, and I am fine with hard work. But the way Peter treats people is just unacceptable. I was suicidal that first year on the show, because of the way he made me feel. But the way he’s treated the people around me—that’s just my breaking point”.

‘MacGyver’ reboot season 6 – renewed or cancelled?

As of now, there’s no confirmation yet from CBS on whether the ‘MacGyver’ reboot has been cancelled or renewed for season 6. However, given that the show just released its season 5, it’s only fair to allow the network a little more time before they announce the fate of the show. That being said, we don’t see a reason for the show being cancelled yet. Although the viewership ratings for season 5 seem to have fallen down by a margin, the show still remains somewhat popular with the viewers. Hopefully, season 6 of the ‘MacGyver’ reboot could be a thing and we are just waiting on CBS to say the word!

Have you watched ‘MacGyver’ Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!