Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Synopsis, And More

The King of Hell is back for one last time! Netflix is set to release ‘Lucifer’ Season 6 soon.

With 5 seasons available to quarantine-binge, fans of ‘Lucifer’ are occupied with either catching up on the recent episodes or watching reruns while they eagerly await the release of the new and last season. For those who haven’t watched the latest season yet or are still running a #LuciferMarathon, there is, without a doubt, much anticipation to know how the season will end.

However, if you’re done watching season 5, I bet you’re eager to know what more is in store. If that’s the case, read this article to know more!

Season 5 recap

Everything you need to about season 6 of ‘Lucifer’

‘Lucifer’ bosses offer final season hints

SEASON 5 RECAP

Before we get into the nitty-gritty details on everything you need to know about season 6 of ‘Lucifer’, let’s recap what has happened in season 5. The showrunners decided it would be thrilling to divide this instalment into two parts. While the wait for season 5 part 2 almost seemed too long, for fans, it was definitely worth it. After witnessing Lucifer return to Hell, the fifth season begins with Chloe and Maze solving crime and spending time with each other but eventually, put a halt to it. Meanwhile, Amenadiel goes after a drug dealer, and Dan practices self-therapy to cope.

In the final episode of Season 5 part 1, Lucifer dodges a bullet shot wound, which further makes him invulnerable to Chloe. While Lucifer ideates an act of foolproof revenge against Dan, Chloe continues investigating the “Whisper Killer”. Ella and Pete join in on the investigation but, of course, then comes a big plot twist. After receiving the key to Peter’s house on the pretext that the former has files on the Whisper Killer, Elle stumbles upon a farm of lilies that were used by the killer. This was the moment Pete admits to being the real Whisper Killer and reveals that Michael was the one who kidnapped Chloe. The episode ends with a major fight between Maze, Micheal, and Lucifer that is interrupted by God.

The second part of the season continues with God’s arrival on time to stop the fight followed by an invitation to a “family dinner”. At the same time, Chloe regrets rushing into expressing her love to Lucifer. Before everyone meets for dinner, Maze tries her luck with God and asks for a soul, be her request is rejected. Later, at Linda’s house, an argument breaks between Lucifer and Micheal which angered God. Lucifer walks out on all of them flustered and frustrated because of his father. Eventually, Lucifer confronts Chloe and tells her that he may not be able to reciprocate the love she deserved because he is much like his father.

Lucifer Season 5 Ending

The final episode of Season 5B begins with Michael on the verge of becoming the new God, he gives Lucifer the chance to reign over Hell once more, this time with Chloe as his wife, having staged Dan’s murder so that Chloe’s guilt can take her to Hell. The former King of Hell refuses this offer; Michael kills Remiel and grabs the last remaining piece of the Flaming Sword. In the quest to voting the next God, a new fight breaks out between Lucifer and Micheal. In the bargain, Chloe is fatally wounded and eventually passes on. The fallen angel quickly travels to heaven, sacrifices himself, and enables Chloe to resurrect from the dead. The latter manages to save Lucifer as well; and instead of destroying Micheal, he cuts off his wings and spares him another chance on Earth.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SEASON 6 OF ‘LUCIFER’

By the end of season 5, the audience witnesses the angels kneel before Lucifer – the newly appointed God. Now that we have recapped everything that has gone down so far, let’s cut to the chase. Is there a new season in the making? Yes, there is! In June 2020, Netflix made an official announcement confirming the release of ‘Lucifer’ Season 6. While there is no trailer out yet, based on how the fifth instalment ended, the cast members are pretty obvious.

Beginning with Lucifer as the new God and Chloe by his side, they will probably be seen navigating their relationship and their individual characters in the series. Since Michael was given a second chance on Earth, he will be as much a part of the finale as the rest of the characters. Along with the other important lead protagonists, according to news outlet express.co.uk, there will be two new additions to the casting team.

Actors Brianna Hildebrand and Merrin Dungey will be joining the new season and bring the new drive to investigate the well-known figures. Dungey will play Sonya, a person who has a deep relationship with Amenadial (D. B. Woodside), while Hildebrand plays the figure dubbed Rory, but at this moment not much is known about him.

Today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6! So happy we've finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!! — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) October 6, 2020

When does season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ release, you ask? In October 2020, Co-creator Joe Henderson tweeted, “Today is our first day of shooting #Lucifer season 6! So happy we’ve finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix. Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kickass finale!!” According to sources, the filming of the season finale seemed to have been completed in March 2021. So, it is only a matter of time that Netflix will do its fans the honour of giving them ‘Lucifer’ Season 6. Many suggest the upcoming season will release in either late 2021 or early 2022.

‘LUCIFER’ BOSSES OFFER FINAL SEASON HINTS

As the finale continues to be in the mix, imagining what the forthcoming episodes unravel makes most fans believe that the show will end on an emotional but satisfactory note. The names of the last ten episodes have already been released by the showrunners and network.

Upon confirming with EW, that season six is absolutely their ‘last story’. Henderson added, “It’s the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me so much more interesting than it breaks my heart to think we weren’t going to do it this way”. Modrovich confirmed that the episodes will also tell “one giant story“.

Video Credits: Celeb Splash

In an interview with TVLine, the creators offer more insight into what the upcoming season will be like. In spite of his death on the screen, Detective Dan Espinoza will also be present for a memorable evening.

“We knew without Detective Douche that we wouldn’t be able to do it another season, so yes, we’ve discovered a tale for him that we simply adore and this is one such example, that sometimes you paint a corner and you discover that something so much more fun and rewarding” Modrovich revealed.

When asked if Lucifer’s role as God will be addressed, and if Chloe Decker will still be his consultant, the co-boss adds that Lucifer will always be his own worst enemy, so it’s certainly not going to be an easy road.

What do you think will happen in season 6 of ‘Lucifer’? Who is your favourite character on the show? Who is your favourite romantic pair? Do you think Lucifer deserved to be throned as God? Let us know in the comment section below.