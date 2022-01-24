Lucas Bravo Is Samantha Jones Of Emily In Paris: Here’s How

Why does Lucas Bravo relate with Samantha Jones the most out of all the ‘Sex and the City’ characters?

Lucas Bravo portrays Gabriel, a complex love interest in ‘Emily in Paris’. The Netflix series shares some similarities with ‘Sex and the City’ and he explained why he considers himself a Samantha from the show.

Highlights –

Lucas Bravo considers himself Samantha Jones

The writing of the show

Lucas Bravo reveals his favourite characters from ‘Sex and the City’

The Writing of the Show

Fans of both shows, ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘Sex and the City’, might have noticed a few similarities. The credit for similarities goes to Darren Star, who is a writer and creator of both shows. ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Emily in Paris’ have a main character with a unique style, Emily played by Lily Collins and Carrie played by Sarah Jessica Parker. They also have a tense love story in common.

Lucas Bravo considers himself Samantha Jones

Carrie and Big had a long romance that ran into several barriers. Big struggled to commit to Carrie. The Netflix show also has Emily falling for a chef named Gabriel, who lives in her building. However, in the first season, she finds out later that he has a girlfriend named Camille played by Camille Razat.

Related: Sarah Jessica Parker’s Marriage Falling Apart For More Than One Reason

All of this would make it harder for Emily and Gabriel to commit to each other. Bravo talked about the comparisons between the two shows and revealed why he thinks he’s a Samantha.

The creator is back with new characters. But the actors on his new show are comfortable with comparisons to ‘Sex and the City’.

“Of course, it’s more modern because it’s 20 years later”, Bravo told Vanity Fair. “But it was a bit challenging because it could have been easy to be hated.”

Bravo answered whether he’s a Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, or Samantha. “I mean, Kim Cattrall …. You go to set, get naked, and make it funny! She went 200 percent!” he claimed. Bravo’s love scenes aren’t as comedic and dramatic as the love interest. But it shows Bravo would be game for Gabriel to have more funny scenes.

Lucas Bravo reveals his favourites from ‘Sex and the City’

Fans of ‘Sex and the City’ debate to this day whether Big or Aidan (John Corbett) was the better man for Carrie. Aidan was quicker to commit to Carrie, but Carrie’s heart was with Big. Bravo revealed which man he liked more.

“I was also a fan of the show and growing up I really loved Aidan”, he told E! NEWS. “His portrayal, this kind of caveman making furniture with his stuff. Since Gabriel is also crafty and is kind of down to earth, to a certain extent, I got inspired by Aidan.”

So, although there might be obvious comparisons to Big and Carrie, Bravo used Aidan as his inspiration for his own role. Fans will have to keep watching to see if the end of Gabriel’s story will play out like Aidan’s too. If so, that doesn’t bode well for Emily and Gabriel.